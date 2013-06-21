* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.4 pct
* Greece's new political crisis knocks down local stocks
* European equities seeing net inflows -Lipper data
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 21 European shares tumbled on Friday
in heavy trade, with one major benchmark turning negative on the
year for the first time in 2013 as the prospect of reduced U.S.
monetary stimulus continued to hit markets worldwide.
Greek shares plummeted, with Athens's benchmark
losing 6.1 percent, after one party pulled out of the ruling
coalition, leaving Prime Minister Antonis Samaras with a tiny
majority in parliament.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1 percent lower at 1,132.68 points, a level not seen since
late December, and suffered its biggest weekly drop in more than
a year, down 3.7 percent.
"We're at a turning point, and it has come earlier than
investors had expected. Liquidity has now become the major focus
for markets," said Roland Kaloyan, global asset allocation
strategist, at Societe Generale CIB.
European stocks began to drop on Thursday after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin
winding down its quantitative easing programme later this year,
fuelling a worldwide selloff in stocks, fixed income and
commodities.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index ended 1.4
percent lower at 2,549.48 points, on nearly twice the average
daily volume over the past three months, a spike mostly due to
the expiry of monthly and quarterly options and futures.
The blue chip index had spent most of the session in
positive territory, underpinned by a reference option strike
price of 2,600 points, before the sell-off started in early
afternoon, around Wall Street's opening bell.
"We had an accumulation of negative news this week: the Fed
talking about pulling the plug, weak Chinese macro data and big
tensions in the country's banking sector, and another political
crisis in Greece," Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre
Baradez said.
"But I think that we could see a rebound in the next 10
days. This has been a correction within a bullish market, and
there's no bubble in equities. With yields going up in the fixed
income space, we will see inflows coming into equities."
Data from Thomson Reuters Lipper shows European equities
have been one of the few segments of financial markets to enjoy
net inflows this week - the eighth straight week of inflow -
while fixed income and emerging market assets have seen further
sharp outflows.
Societe Generale strategists favour European stocks over
U.S. peers, saying the latter have more to lose from the end of
the Fed's quantitative easing.
"U.S. assets have benefited the most from the QE, with U.S.
equities strongly outperforming, so we recommend staying away
from U.S. stocks," SocGen's Kaloyan said.
"We're positive on European shares, however, as everyone is
still 'underweight' European equities and stocks are quite cheap
in terms of valuation, which should really limit the downside
during the next few months."