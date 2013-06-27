* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct
* Upbeat U.S. macro data, Fed's Dudley lift mood
* Equities are in a sweet spot -Octopus Investments
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 27 European shares ended higher on
Thursday in the wake of upbeat U.S. macro data which further
eased worries over whether the world's biggest economy could
withstand the winding down of the Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus.
Shares in French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen
jumped 5.5 percent after sources told Reuters the founding
family has offered to give up control to revive plans for a
closer alliance with General Motors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,157.42 points, rallying for the
third straight day.
The index is still down 8 percent since late May when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke's initial comments on the need to start
trimming down the quantitative easing programme sparked a
sell-off in equities worldwide as well as in the fixed income
market.
"The market has certainly over-reacted on the downside and
we think there is a long-term investment opportunity there,"
said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments.
"We believe that equities are in a bit of a sweet spot,
prices are being supported by central bank policy from around
the world, we are experiencing fragile nascent growth...we also
know that there is a lot of cash on the sidelines."
Data showed on Thursday U.S. consumer spending rebounded in
May, while jobless claims fell last week, fuelling expectations
economic growth is picking up pace.
Also lifting the mood, William Dudley, head of the New York
Federal Reserve, said on Thursday the Fed's asset purchases
would be more aggressive than the timeline Bernanke outlined
last week if growth and the labour market turn out weaker than
expected.
"We're getting signs that U.S. economic growth is gaining
traction, the lights are turning green, especially on the
consumer side," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities, said.
"Europe is also slowly turning the corner. All in all, this
might be the beginning of the end of the five-year crisis, which
means it's time to buy stocks for the long term."
The day's rally was broad based, led by shares of big pharma
and media companies, which have a strong exposure to the U.S.
economy. Roche added 3.4 percent and Publicis
gained 3.2 percent.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index gained 1.3
percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 rose 1 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
added 0.7 percent to 2,619.86 points, but was capped by a key
resistance level, the 200-day moving average, at 2,633.42.