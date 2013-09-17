LONDON, Sept 17 Falling sales in Europe dented
carmakers and dragged European shares lower on Tuesday as
investors took a back seat before a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting that could pare back economic stimulus.
Carmakers dropped 1 percent, the top falling sector,
after the Association of European Carmakers said European car
sales fell 4.9 percent last month.
German car parts and tyre maker Continental AG
shed 4.1 percent with traders citing news that major shareholder
Schaeffler had placed shares in the group worth 950 million
euros to cut debt.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 3.56 points, or 0.3
percent to 1,254.86, having hit five-year highs on Tuesday as
investors cheered the withdrawal of perceived hawk Lawrence
Summers from the race to lead Fed.
Focus falls on the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting on
Tuesday, when it is expected to begin scaling back stimulus by
reducing its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, according
to a recent Reuters poll of economists.
"The selling pressure remains weak. We're not in a situation
where people start to cut their positions, so all the pull-backs
are buying opportunities," Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier
said.
Fund managers appear sanguine about the outcome of the Fed
meeting. Demand for "put options" on the Euro STOXX 50, used by
managers to protect their portfolios against potential
pull-backs, has been fading before September derivative
contracts expire on Friday.