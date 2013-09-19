* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 percent
* Germany's DAX hits fresh all-time highs
* European stock 'fear gauge' hits 1-month low
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 19 European shares rose strongly on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by
deciding to keep its economic stimulus programme in place,
driving regional indexes to multi-year highs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.1 percent at 1,272.44
points, its highest level since mid-2008.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1.3 percent to its highest level since May 2011, while
Germany's DAX advanced 1.2 percent to hit fresh
all-time highs.
Meanwhile, the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known
as the VSTOXX, dropped 5.4 percent to a one-month low,
signalling a sharp rise in investor risk appetite.
"It's a perfectly reasonable reaction. The market got it
wrong - it misread the signals from the Fed," Michael Hewson,
senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The Fed said after European markets closed on Wednesday that
it would keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month, running
contrary to expectations that it would start to scale back that
programme by at least $5-10 billion.
The rally was broad based, led by the STOXX Europe 600 basic
resources index which jumped 3 percent to trade at
six-month highs.
While equities surged on the decision, some strategists were
doubtful about the sustainability of the rally given that the
Fed will at some point slow down its stimulus which has
underpinned the market.
"After this initial couple days of very positive sentiment
people will start to realise that the tapering hasn't gone, it's
just been delayed," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"I would not chase this market higher in the short-term...
If we get the correction and the nervousness due to the
(eventual) tapering and the nervousness that eventually is going
to come... that could present new nice entry points."