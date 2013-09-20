LONDON, Sept 20 European shares steadied in
early on Friday, with investors consolidating trading positions
after a rally drove markets to five year highs a day earlier on
the U.S. central bank's decision to delay a cut in stimulus.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,264.50 points after
hitting its highest level since mid-2008 in the previous
session. It nevertheless remained on track for a third straight
week of gains.
Mining shares were the top decliners, with the STOXX Europe
600 Basic Resources index falling 0.4 percent, tracking
a decline in major industrial metals.
Adidas fell more than 5 percent to become the top
decliner on the FTSEurofirst 300 in heavy volume after the
German sports apparel maker warned on 2013 profit.
Analysts said investors' focus would shift to U.S. budget
negotiations, which have the potential to keep markets choppy.
Washington faces twin deadlines, with a budget deal needed by
Sept. 30 to avoid a federal government shutdown and a separate
agreement necessary by mid-October to prevent the United States
from defaulting on its national debt.
"The inability to accomplish either of these would bring
government spending (in) areas such as defence and healthcare to
a standstill, whilst the debt limit alone has the potential to
push the U.S. treasury into default considering the ongoing
fiscal obligations," Joshua Mahony, analyst at Alpari, said.