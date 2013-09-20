* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.04 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Adidas falls 4.4 percent after profit warning
* Europe stocks see 3rd best weekly inflow on record -Lipper
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 20 European shares were steady on
Friday, hovering around five-year highs hit in the previous
session, with the expiry of September derivatives contracts
keeping trade brisk though choppy.
The surge in demand for riskier assets seen after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's shock decision to postpone the withdrawal of
monetary stimulus was fading, however, as investors took stock
of their positions and locked in some gains.
"Investors are now worrying about the lack of potential
positive catalysts going forward," said Guillaume Dumans,
co-head of research firm 2Bremans. "If you add to that today's
'quadruple witching' derivative contract expiry, there's quite a
bit of tension."
Investors are expected to have little appetite to roll over
positions into October and November contracts.
Shares in Adidas were among the biggest losers
across Europe, dropping 4.4 percent after the German sports
apparel maker warned on its 2013 profit outlook.
Germany's No. 2 utility RWE AG also sank 3.5
percent after it slashed its dividend.
At 0930 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares was down 0.04 percent at 1,265.47 points after
hitting its highest level since mid-2008 in the previous
session. It was on track for a third straight week of gains.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.1 percent at 2,934.11 points.
The Fed's quantitative easing programme has been a major
factor behind the global equity market rally of the past year,
which has propelled European shares to valuations versus future
earnings not seen in nearly four years. That suggests the move
higher has been more about excess capital in the financial
markets than underlying company profit growth.
The STOXX Europe 600 index trades at 13 times
12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since November 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. The index also trades
at 1.69 times book value, the highest price-to-book ratio since
early 2011.
Data shows that analysts continue to cut earnings forecast
for European companies, however, with the earnings momentum for
the STOXX 600 companies at -1.6 percent.
"Current valuations, which are close to our end-of-year
targets for the main European markets, argue for a selective
approach to risk taking," Natixis strategists wrote.
They recommend focusing on the sectors which offer the best
prospect for earnings growth, including the oil services,
banking, auto, technology and media sectors.
"We are convinced that equity markets have entered a phase
of resynchronisation with fundamentals. In this context, after
exhausting the bulk of the normalisation potential for the risk
premium, it becomes necessary to look at growth prospects."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.03
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.04 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.02 percent.
Despite concerns the market might have got ahead of itself,
investment flow data shows brisk appetite for European stocks.
Flows into European equities from U.S.-based funds
accelerated in the week ended Sept. 18 according to Lipper data,
with the region's stocks enjoying their third-biggest weekly net
inflows since Lipper started to track the data in 1992.
A Lipper poll of U.S.-based funds invested in European
equities, which include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs) holdings,
shows the funds added a net $968 million in the week, a 12th
straight week of net inflows from U.S. investors.
The three biggest weekly inflows into European equities
recorded by Lipper in the past 21 years have all happened in the
past four months, with $1.17 billion of net inflows in the week
ended June 12 and $1.08 billion in the week ended August 21.