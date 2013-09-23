* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct
* Euro zone, German PMIs show economy healing
* SocGen recommends selling German stocks after election
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 23 European shares held below
five-year highs on Monday, as solid euro zone data and Angela
Merkel's landslide personal victory in Germany's election were
counterbalanced by concerns about U.S. fiscal and monetary
policy.
Market jubilance at the Federal Reserve's decision last week
to delay withdrawing monetary stimulus was tempered after St
Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday the
U.S. central bank could begin to rein in its bond-buying as soon
as October if data allowed.
Investors are also focusing more closely on the fiscal
problems of the world's biggest economy. Failure to make a
budget deal by the end of September risks a federal government
shutdown, and a default is possible if lawmakers do not vote to
raise the debt ceiling by mid-October.
Market losses were limited by the widespread expectation
that some kind of solution will be found. The FTSEurofirst 300
closed down 0.5 percent at 1,256.11 points, holding below last
week's five-year high of 1,274.59.
"The trigger for some (equities) downside can come from
either a potential U.S. government shutdown or hesitation about
the U.S. debt ceiling," said Peter Garnry, strategist at Saxo
Bank. "There will be market turmoil, but in the end ... they
will find a solution. I don't think they can afford to be blamed
yet again for causing a drop in sentiment."
Strong euro zone manufacturing PMI surveys also helped limit
equity weakness. Signs the economy is healing are drawing
investors into Europe, with funds focused on the region
recording their largest weekly inflows in more than two years,
according to EPFR data.
"Attractive valuation, improved euro zone macro data and
positive earnings revision leave plenty of upside room for the
value side in Europe," said Nicolas Simar, a fund manager at ING
Investment Management.
Analysts at Societe Generale also recommended investing in
so-called value stocks - which are cheap relative to the market
and traditionally catch-up during bull runs. Regionally, they
favour the French CAC 40 over the DAX, a view
they say is reinforced by the German election results.
Angela Merkel's conservatives notched up their best election
result in two decades, but fell short of an absolute majority
and must now seek to forge a new coalition.
"The result of the election should not be a big market mover
in the short term as it was largely as expected ... But the
mid-term market implications loom large," SocGen said in a note,
forecasting that a continuation of recent policies could push up
inflation and erode competitiveness.
"We are aggressive sellers of German assets post the
election. They should underperform other euro zone assets over
the next quarters."
Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent to 8,635.29 points, after
hitting all-time highs last week.
Deutsche Post, off 3.7 percent, was among the top
fallers in Europe, hit by profit-taking after a 44 percent rally
this year, which culminating in its accession on Monday to the
EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips.