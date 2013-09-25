LONDON, Sept 25 European shares edged lower
early on Wednesday, with a sharp decline in shares of the
world's largest cruise operator, Carnival Corp, dragging
down the European travel and leisure sector.
Carnival fell more than 4 percent, the biggest decliner on
the FTSEurofirst 300 index and extending falls the
previous day, after Exane BNP Paribas and UBS downgraded the
stock following a 30 percent fall in third-quarter profit
reported on Tuesday.
The STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure index, down
0.7 percent, was the top sectoral decliner, putting pressure on
the FTSEurofirst 300, which fell 0.2 percent to 1,255.30 points
by 0711 GMT.
Investors were also cautious about whether U.S. lawmakers
would reach an agreement on a spending bill that still faces
some resistance.
Congressional authorisation for the government to spend
money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless
Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep it running.
Politicians are engaged in serious discussions, but have not yet
found a common ground.
U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday appeared to fall in line
with their leaders who want to pass an emergency spending bill
and avoid government shutdowns.