By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 22 European equities rose to a fresh five-year high on Tuesday in a broad-based rally after a weak U.S. jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy ultra-loose for longer.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.5 percent at 1,288.06 points, its highest close since June 2008.

In figures which pre-dated October's budget crisis, U.S. employers added 148,000 new positions in September against the 180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Traders noted that the U.S. job market might have been deteriorating even before this month's political disruption.

But the data supported a view that the Fed would hold off on scaling back its monetary stimulus - which has helped lift the FTSEurofirst 300 nearly 14 percent in 2013 - until next year.

"I still believe the major driver for global markets is the U.S... But we're not sure how the situation is going to play out with tapering," Andrew Tuck, director at investment manager Walker Crips, said.

"Some commentators are now pushing that back well into 2014 which theoretically, if investors remain consistent, should be good for global equity markets."

Investors also cheered a number of positive earnings releases. Norwegian insurer Gjensidige jumped 8 percent after announcing third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts and a surprise special dividend, while Swedbank , Sweden's second largest bank by value, climbed 3.6 percent after operating profit beat forecasts.

UK consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser Group rose 5.2 percent after reporting higher revenues and saying it was reviewing options for its pharmaceuticals unit.

Of the 18 companies in the STOXX 600 that have so far reported third quarter earnings, 61 percent have beaten analyst expectations.

"I think there's a real drive to boost the shareholder returns through dividends; our view (on European equities) would be pretty optimistic," said Harry Morgan, head of private investment UK at Thomas Miller Investment, which has 2.6 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) of assets under management.

Thomas Miller Investment would look to increase exposure to large consumer staples and pharmaceutical stocks, Morgan said.