* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct but on track for 3rd week of
gains
* AXA, Renault, Schneider join list of companies hit by FX
* Unexpectedly weak Ifo underscores growth concerns
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 25 European shares steadied on
Friday after a growing list of companies reported earnings hit
by an adverse exchange rate, prompting investors to lock in
profits at the end of a third straight week of market gains.
A strong euro hit sales at French insurer AXA and
carmaker Renault, while prompting electrical gear
maker Schneider Electric to lower its full year
forecasts.
The euro has risen to 2-year highs on a trade-weighted
basis, with the currency strength making it harder for European
exporters to compete on price, as well as reducing the domestic
currency value of their foreign earnings.
Weak earnings also weighed on home appliances maker
Electrolux and truckmaker Volvo, down 7.5
and 7.0 percent, respectively.
"The weakness of emerging currencies which we experienced in
the summer is clearly impacting earnings right now, because you
have a lot of guidance downgraded. It's the big issue for this
earnings season," said Benoit Peloille, investment strategist at
Natixis.
"That's why we continue to push a value strategy oriented on
domestic stocks that are more reliant on the euro zone trend
rather than on growth stocks which are exposed to emerging
countries. These stocks have benefited from premium valuations
... so they are the most in danger."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,285.25 points
by 1002 GMT, holding around 10 points below the 5-year highs hit
on Tuesday, but still up 0.6 percent on the week.
With the pan-European index already up more than 13 percent
since the start of 2013 and in the running for its biggest
annual gain four years, investors have been counting on a
pick-up in earnings to become the next driver of equity market
gains, taking over from central bank stimulus.
However, despite some bright spots, the latest results
season suggests the recovery has not yet happened, with some 43
percent of the companies to have reported so far missing
earnings expectations, according to StarMine.
Sentiment has also been bruised by expectations that a
two-week U.S. government shutdown this month will hit growth in
the world's biggest economy, while an unexpected fall in the
German Ifo business climate index on Friday cast some doubt
about the strength of the recovery in the euro zone.
"We have come quite far (on equity markets) and the earnings
are relatively mixed as they are coming out. We are slightly
cautious going into the year-end," said Gautam Batra, chief
investment officer at Signia Wealth.
"We are looking for a turn in momentum to trim (holdings),
and it will be probably across the board ... For us, the focus
is very much protecting the gains."