* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent
* Fed's statement less dovish than expected
* Technip, Royal Dutch Shell drop after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 31 European shares slipped further
away from five-year highs on Thursday, with the Federal
Reserve's less-dovish-than-expected statement raising concerns
the U.S. central bank could start trimming its stimulus sooner
than foreseen.
The Fed kept its massive stimulus plan intact as the market
widely expected, but did not sound as alarmed about the state of
the economy as anticipated, removing a reference to tighter
financial conditions from its announcement.
Investors were expecting that after a recent U.S. government
shutdown and some poor economic numbers, the Fed would not start
cutting its bond buying operations until the end of the first
quarter of the next year.
"Markets in Europe are modestly lower after Wall Street had
a change of heart following the Fed comments," said Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets,
referring to a retreat in U.S. stocks in the previous session.
"However, ample liquidity for the time being and a
recovering world economy should keep equity markets well
supported going into the new year."
At 0843 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.2 percent at 1,285.53 points after climbing
to a five-year high in the previous session. However, the index
remained on track to record a second straight month of gains.
The market had advanced in the past weeks on expectations of
continued U.S. monetary stimulus, relief at a political deal to
avert a U.S. sovereign default and some strong corporate
earnings. Analysts said the focus will return to company
results, which could set the market's near-term direction.
Oil services firm Technip fell 7 percent, the top
decliner on the FTSEeurofirst, after cutting its full-year sales
and margin targets for its sub-sea business, while Royal Dutch
Shell dropped 4.7 percent after its third quarter
profits undershot forecasts.
A fall in major oil companies put pressure on the energy
sector, with the STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas index
falling 0.8 percent, the worst sectoral performer in Europe.
On the positive side, Geberit rose 4.3 percent
after the maker of sanitary equipment said sales grew 4.7
percent in the first nine months of the year and net profit rose
11.5 percent.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 53 percent of
STOXX Europe 600 companies have met or beaten analysts'
expectations so far this quarter, roughly in line with the
average over the last few quarters.