LONDON Nov 1 European shares edged higher on Friday, led by heavyweight UK telecom Vodafone after a media report that U.S. peer AT&T was eyeing up a potential takeover bid.

The stock, up 2.3 percent, led gainers across the 0.1 percent stronger pan-Europe FTSEurofirst 300 - at 1,293.74 points by 0803 GMT to trade near five-year high - although volume in the stock was in-line with the index.

Elsewhere, Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3 percent after it said it would create an internal "bad bank" to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets.