LONDON Nov 11 European shares edged higher in
early trading on Monday, with investors betting that the growing
pace of U.S. economic recovery will offset any negative impact
of the Federal Reserve's likely move to cut stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.1 percent 1,296.12
points by 0807 GMT. It rose for a fifth straight week last week
and is up 14 percent this year.
Portugal's PSI 20 outperformed other regional
bourses, up 0.4 percent after Moody's changed its outlook on the
country's rating to "stable" from "negative".
U.S. stocks gained 1.1 to 1.6 percent
in the previous session, while Japanese shares climbed
1.3 percent on Monday after Friday's strong U.S. jobs data
showing the creation of 240,000 jobs last month, much higher
than expected 125,000.
The jobs report raised concerns that the U.S. central bank
could soon start trimming its bond buying operations, which have
supported equities and helped them to scale new highs, sooner
than expected, but investors focused on the positive impact of
the strength of the economy.
On the down side, RSA Insurance slumped 16 percent
after saying on Sunday it has commissioned an independent review
of its financial and regulatory reporting processes and controls
after it suspended three senior executives at its Irish unit.