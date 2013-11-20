* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.04 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* TF1 jumps after France qualifies for World Cup
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 20 European stocks were steady in
early trade on Wednesday, following sharp losses in the previous
session, as nagging worries over the global economic outlook and
corporate profits kept investors on edge.
At 0843 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.04 percent at 1,296.36 points, after
losing 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.1 percent at 3,052.58 points.
"More and more people are turning bearish, with the newsflow
quite negative at the moment, just look at the figures from the
OECD and the warning from (billionaire investor Carl) Icahn,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at
Global Equities.
"That said, the flow dynamics should remain quite strong for
European equities, so it's not a bad idea to buy some 'calls' on
indexes even if you're negative about the market."
On Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development cut its forecast for global growth next year with a
sharp downgrade of forecasts for a number of emerging economies
such as Brazil and Russia, to which European blue-chips have a
strong exposure.
Investors have also been rattled by comments from Icahn, who
earlier this week said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit that the stock market could see a "big drop" because
earnings at many companies were fuelled more by low borrowing
costs than management efforts to boost results.
European stocks have strongly rallied since late June, with
the Euro STOXX 50 jumping 22 percent and hitting five-year
highs, but the rally has lost steam over the past two weeks,
hurt by concerns over the pace of economic growth as well as a
batch of disappointing corporate results.
With Europe's earnings season drawing to an end, results
have been sluggish, with about half of companies missing profit
forecasts while nearly two thirds have missed revenue forecasts,
according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
This contrasted with second quarter results in which only 42
percent of companies missed profit forecasts.
Around Europe on Wednesday, UK's FTSE 100 index was
down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent,
and France's CAC 40 up 0.1 percent.
Shares in TF1, France's biggest private
broadcaster, featured among the top gainers around Europe, up 7
percent after France qualified for the 2014 World Cup finals.
"It's a relief for TF1 as it bought the rights for this
competition and the share price had been under pressure after
last Friday's loss versus Ukraine," a Paris-based trader said.