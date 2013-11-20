LONDON Nov 20 European shares jumped into
positive territory, while German Bund futures reversed losses on
Wednesday, with traders citing a report that the European
Central Bank was mulling negative deposit rates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat by 1531 GMT,
having hit a high of 6,711.42 points. German Bund futures
reversed losses to trade 13 ticks higher at 141.54.
One-year one-year Eonia rates, which
reflect where one-year Eonia rates are expected to trade in
one-year's time, fell to a session low of 0.195 percent. A fall
in those rates reflects expectations of easier monetary policy
ahead.
Traders cited a Bloomberg report, which said the ECB is
considering a smaller-than-usual cut in the deposit rate to -0.1
percent from the current zero, as behind the move.