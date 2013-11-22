* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* European shares struggling to break out of tight range
* Volatility hits 7-year lows
* Whitbread, Kuehne & Nagel climb on broker upgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 22 European shares inched higher on
Friday, consolidating near multi-year highs as investors awaited
a new catalyst to drive equities out of their current tight
trading range.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.11 points at 1,298.72
points by 1518 GMT, within a whisker of a 5-1/2-year closing
high of 1,304.25 seen on Monday. The index, however, has barely
broken out of a 40-point range established in late October.
The euro zone's blue chip index was up 13.64
points at 3,057.98, with trading volumes light on both indexes,
at just 40 percent of their 90-day daily average.
"The overall impression is that the (Stoxx50) is still
struggling to move beyond the peak that was reached in February
2011, at 3,077, which itself was the high-water mark since
2008," Charles Stanley analyst Bill McNamara said.
"Given that the index is ahead by 15.5 percent for the year
there is no great pressure on investors to chase it higher at
this point and although further upside is possible in the near
term I'd be surprised if it ended the year much above 3,100."
Equity markets remain supported by central bank stimulus,
which has dulled returns in alternative asset classes such as
bonds and cash, and traders said the recent lull could be a sign
that investors are gearing themselves up for a year-end push.
"European equity markets remain very close to their highs
with any pullbacks only minor. Unless something changes further
gains into year-end are most likely," Lex van Dam, hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital, said.
VOLATILITY
Central banks' commitment to supporting their economies has
driven down equity risk premium and volatility, a sign that
investors remain sanguine toward stocks.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index, which reflects
options pricing and demand to protect against falls in the
underlying cash market index, hit levels not seen since early
2007 earlier on Friday.
"Very few people feel the need to hedge their positions at
the moment, very few people are buying volatility," said Vincent
Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy at Societe Generale.
"That's the short-term picture, however. Investors are
feeling relaxed for the rest of 2013, but a little less relaxed
for the start of 2014 (when U.S. budget talks are set to
resume). The curve is quite steep between the spot V2X, and the
January contract, which currently trades at 18.65." The spot V2X
is at 14.4.
Investors are still putting their money into equities.
European shares enjoyed a 21st straight week of inflows from
U.S. investors in the seven days to Nov. 20, according to
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service. That was the longest streak of
weekly inflows since Lipper started to monitor flows in 1992.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that despite
strong inflows investor sentiment is not frothy enough to make a
correction call. It said its global flow trading rule is in
neutral territory and would require an improbable $16 billion of
long-only equity inflows in the next two weeks to trigger a
"sell" signal.
The top gainer among European stocks on a quiet day for
corporate announcements was logistics services firm Kuehne &
Nagel, which jumped 3.4 percent, boosted by an upgrade
by Goldman Sachs.
Whitbread rose 3 percent and touched a record high
after JPMorgan lifted its rating on the hotel and coffee shop
operator to "overweight", citing robust newsflow on the British
economy.
Chemicals group Solvay, meanwhile, fell 2.2
percent as JP Morgan resumed its coverage of the firm with an
"underweight" rating.