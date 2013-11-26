* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* Repsol surges on hopes of YPF compensation deal
* Bet on indexes instead of shares - GE's Thebault
* ING IM Chief Investment Officer sees earnings rebound
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 26 European stocks dipped on Tuesday,
as corporate profit warnings and lower-than-expected U.S.
consumer confidence data kept benchmark indexes in ranges that
were set earlier this month.
Shares in Spanish oil major Repsol bucked the
trend, surging 4.6 percent as investors cheered the potential
end to a year-long conflict with Argentina over compensation for
the nationalisation of Repsol's stake in YPF.
At 1532 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,296.89 points.
The index - which increased its losses in late trade after
data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in November - has been
moving sideways for nearly a month. Mixed macroeconomic data and
a batch of lower-than-expected corporate earnings halted the
rally that began late in June.
French spirits group Remy Cointreau became the
latest European company to warn about its profit outlook on
Tuesday. Its shares tumbled 8.7 percent to near a two-year low
in massive volumes.
"It's another red flag about business in China, where Remy
Cointreau has a strong exposure," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities, in Paris. "All
in all, investors are better off betting on indexes via
derivatives or exchange-traded funds than betting on individual
shares, to avoid risks of profit warnings."
With Europe's earnings season drawing to an end, results
have been disappointing. About half of companies missed profit
forecasts and nearly two-thirds have missed revenue forecasts,
according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Despite the grim results, ING IM Chief Investment Officer
Hans Stoter sees scope for a 12 percent rebound in European
earnings next week, betting on improved economic growth and
better margins, boosted in part by lower commodity prices.
"The rise in earnings next year will be a nice tailwind for
equities," he said. "And the argument for investing in equity is
stronger than the one for investing in fixed income. The earning
yield is still very attractive."
The earnings yield, used by asset managers, gives the
percentage of each euro invested in a stock that was earned by
the company, and is often measured against government bond
yields.
European stocks currently trade at an earnings yield of 7.5
percent, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream data. Ten-year
Bund yields are only 1.7 percent, a gap of nearly
600 basis points. That signals stocks are still very cheap
compared with government debt.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.7
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.04 percent and
France's CAC 40 down 0.4 percent. Spain's IBEX
rose 0.2 percent, boosted by Repsol's gains.
Shares in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
dropped 6.2 percent after the lender approved a rights issue of
up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion), more than its market value,
to win EU approval for a state bailout.