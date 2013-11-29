* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 percent
* Euro zone flash inflation estimates due at 1000 GMT
* Credit Agricole firms; UBS adds to 'key call' list
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 29 European shares traded flat on
Friday as investors waited to see if euro zone inflation came in
higher than expected, which would alleviate pressure on the
European Central Bank to add more stimulus.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.53 of a
point at 1,305.55 by 0841 GMT, having posted its highest closing
level in five years the previous day. The euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.1 percent to 3,094.47 points.
Retail sales in Germany unexpectedly fell in October,
cooling enthusiasm over the region's largest economy.
The data came in the wake of higher than expected German
consumer prices data on Thursday, which led to speculation euro
zone flash inflation estimates for November, due at 1000 GMT,
would beat expectations for a paltry 0.8 percent rise.
"There's still talk of whether the (ECB) could take action
in terms of alternative measures, and so (these data releases)
will be seen in that light," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The German retail sales figures could potentially add to
the possibility of the ECB taking action but more important are
the inflation figures; that's the key data in terms of whether
it could push the ECB to action or not."
The ECB cut rates to a record low after inflation in the
euro zone eased to 0.7 percent in October - well below the
bank's target for inflation of close to but below 2 percent.
Several ECB members have said since then that they are open
to taking new steps to prevent deflationary pressure from
harming the economic outlook.
Credit Agricole, up 2.5 percent to 9.17 euros, was
among top gainers in Europe as UBS added the French bank to its
'key call' list, with an increased target price of 10.80 euros.
"(It) is one of the most compelling self-help stories in the
European banking sector," UBS wrote in a note. "Depressed
valuation reflects continued market concerns about low capital
and high leverage at the listed-entity level, in our view. We
think these concerns are overplayed."
European stocks have posted steep gains since late June,
with the Euro STOXX 50 jumping nearly 25 percent, but the rally
has lost steam over the past weeks, hampered by some
disappointing earnings releases.
This has lifted valuations above their long-term averages,
with the STOXX Europe 600 on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 13.5 times against its 10-year average of 12 times,
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
Some analysts were, nevertheless, confident of the
traditional festive rally.
"The default move seems to be upwards... there's a bit more
focus on valuation levels having moved as fast as they have,"
Ian Williams, equity analyst at Peel Hunt, said.
"We'll see if we can get the so-called Santa rally starting
early... maybe we've had quite a big chunk of that already, so
it might not be quite as strong as the December periods we often
get."
Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day By
Day, targeted 3,170 on the Euro STOXX 50 for December or the
first days of January, seeing scope for any near-term downward
movement to be limited to 3,060.