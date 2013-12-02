* FTSEurofirst 300 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 0.3 pct
* Retailers down; Tesco, Debenhams fall after downgrades
* Spanish utilities fall on reform worries
* Spanish PMI leave traders questioning Europe recovery
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 2 Retailers led European shares
lower around midday on Monday, as downgrades and bearish broker
comment hit the likes of Tesco and Debenhams, while Spanish
utilities were also under pressure on concerns over future
sector reform.
Traders said Britain's biggest retailer Tesco, down
2.8 percent, was under pressure after HSBC downgraded its
recommendation on the company to "underweight" ahead of results
later this week with margins a major concern for the investment
bank.
The European retail sector shed 0.8 percent.
UK-listed Debehams was the heaviest faller, down 4.6
percent and weighed on by a downgrade by Barclays, which also
shifted its recommendation to "underweight" on earnings and
margin worries.
The investment bank also cut its target price on the stock
to 80 pence from 97 pence, which implies around 18 percent
downside from the current share price.
Analysts said that worries about retailer's performance
after Black Friday in the United States were also a factor,
while Espirito Santo, referring to UK retailers, warned was very
little in this month's spending trend to suggest its more
cautious stance on the sector is unwarranted.
"Improvements in confidence seen earlier in the year have
stalled and the sector performance remains disconnected from
that subdued level of confidence," Espirito said in a note.
Weak manufacturing from Spain also did little to suggest
that the recent recovery in Europe's economy was anything other
than tepid.
"Spain's PMI data is surprisingly disappointing. Recent data
has fuelled hopes of a turnaround, but clearly, we're not there
yet. This was enough to trigger some equity selling programmes,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at
Global Equities.
By 1137 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2.26
points, or 0.2 percent at 1,302.81.
UTILITIES IN HOT WATER
Utilities were also a big drag on the index, down
0.8 percent.
Spain's main utilities fell after the Finance Ministry
withdrew 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in financing for the
electricity sector in an unexpected amendment in Parliament,
casting doubt on the reform and raising costs for companies.
Iberdrola, Gas Natural and Endesa
fell as much as 2.4 percent.
And trade in UK utilities remained choppy after British
Prime Minister David Cameron promised to cut rising energy
costs.
In response, SSE and Centrica said they
would cut energy bills.
More broadly, analysts and traders said the longer term up
trend for European shares is likely to continue, supported by
improving earnings and equity-friendly monetary policy from
central banks.
JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, which raised its 2014 target
for the Stoxx 600 to 375 from 345, suggested there
could as much as 15 percent upside from current levels.
European equity flows, which enjoyed a 22nd straight week of
inflows from U.S. investors last week, remain supportive of the
rally.
And Guardian Stockbroker's director Atif Latif said there is
little in the way of resistance on the Stoxx 600 until the 400
level.