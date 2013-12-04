* FTSEurofirst 300 off 0.3 percent
* StanChart weak, warns 2013 profits could fall on year
* U.S. data eyed for signals on Fed stimulus
* Support seen on Euro STOXX 50 at 3,000
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 4 European shares inched down on
Wednesday, steadying after the previous session's steep losses,
with Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered leading the
decliners after it warned its profits will likely fall.
Shares have been weakening on expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will soon start to scale back its bond-buying programme.
Investors realise the central bank will start reducing stimulus
at some point, but the timing remains open to question.
Standard Chartered dropped 6.3 percent in robust trade as it
warned that profit would probably drop this year after Asian
growth slowed over the past five months.
"Today's below expectation results will likely lead to
downgrades of over 5 percent to earnings forecasts for 2013 and
potentially 2014," Jonathan Jackson, head of equities at Killik
& Co, said. "We prefer HSBC for its more diversified
earnings stream and higher dividend yield."
Trading volume in Standard Chartered was robust, at more
than twice the 90-day daily average by 1136 GMT, against the
broader FTSEurofirst 300 at a third.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.3 percent at 1,277.18 points,
having dropped 1.5 percent to 1,280.85 points on Tuesday. That
was its lowest close since Oct. 23 and its most severe one-day
percentage drop since Aug. 27.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50,
meanwhile, was 0.2 percent weaker at 3,008.53 points.
The economic picture in Europe was mixed, with Germany
reporting its private sector grew at its fastest rate in nearly
2-1/2 years in November, while a recovery in the broader euro
zone private sector lost momentum. Italian and French service
sectors fell back into contraction.
Before Friday's key report on U.S. jobs in November, the
market will have a raft of U.S. data to deal with on Wednesday,
including the November ADP employment report at 1315 GMT and
both the ISM non-manufacturing index and new homes sales for
September and October at 1500 GMT.
Those releases could give some indications as to when the
Fed will start cutting its bond-buying programme, which has
supported the rally in stocks. It has said it will start the
process when certain economic data releases meet its targets.
Robust manufacturing data on Monday re-ignited speculation
the Fed could start the process before year-end. That prompted a
sharp sell-off in equities on Tuesday, but traders say markets
may not yet be prepared for an imminent reduction of stimulus.
"My gut feeling is that we will probably get a reasonably
positive set of jobs figures come Friday, and if anything that
might just heighten fears that we could see a December taper,"
said Keith Bowman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "We
should still get a little bit of downside."
Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, is bearish on the technical
outlook for European indexes, although notes that there are some
big support levels approaching on the Euro STOXX 50 - at 3,000,
previous support, then at 2,977, and 2,955.