LONDON Feb 12 Gains at drinks group Heineken
and French bank Societe Generale lifted
European shares on Wednesday, while strong Chinese trade data
also gave global equities a fillip.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose for a
sixth straight session to stand 0.3 percent higher at 1,321.82
points in early session trading. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index also gained 0.3 percent.
Heineken rose 2.6 percent after it forecast a return to
revenue growth this year, while SocGen also rose more than 2
percent after it swung back to a profit.
Mining stocks were the sectoral outperformer,
however, after the strong data from China, the world's biggest
consumer of metals.
Many investors have expressed concerns about a possible
economic slowdown in China, but data on Wednesday showed the
value of its imports and exports climbed around 10 percent last
month from a year ago and beat expectations.