* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 percent
* Standard Life gains on Ignis acquisition
* Analysts see equity markets trapped in range
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 26 European shares rose on
Wednesday, led by UK insurer Standard Life on acquisition news,
with broader sentiment buoyed by stronger U.S. data as well as
optimism over possible stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank and China.
Standard Life advanced 5.2 percent after it bought
Ignis Asset Management for 390 million pounds ($643.7 million) -
a week after the British finance minister overhauled the
country's pensions and savings industry.
"The move is strategic and absolutely necessary to diversify
their overall business away from their traditional pensions and
life insurance area in light of the bombshell news announced
from the 2014 UK budget on how pensions are handled," said
Jordan Hiscott, senior sales trader at Gekko Global Markets.
Hiscott's six-month target price for the company is 437
pence, its May 2013 peak.
Trading volume in Standard Life was robust, at half of its
90-day daily average after just over an hour's trade, against a
quarter seen on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,319.06
points by 0915 GMT, taking its cue from Asian and U.S. trade,
where buoyant U.S. consumer confidence and house prices helped
to fuel gains.
The prospect of stimulus measures from the European Central
Bank came back into focus after ECB governing council member
Jens Weidmann on Tuesday said the ECB was not ruling out buying
loans and other assets from banks to support the euro zone.
Growing bets that China would further stimulate its economy
also helped underpin market gains, although analysts noted that
the country had limited scope to provide further monetary
stimulus, and that going for more growth could lead to problems.
"If you're worried about your real estate sector or your
banking sector, the last thing you're going to be wanting to do
is lower the reserve requirements on that sector. But having
said that, the market believes it," CMC Markets senior market
analyst Michael Hewson said.
Nevertheless, analysts reckoned that the FTSEurofirst 300
will remain range-bound. It has been trading between around
1,263 and 1,353 since the start of the year.
"That up and down pattern does seem to be the way it's going
to be this year. The valuations get to the top of that channel,
they run into a little bit of profit taking ... (and then) there
still seems to be some buying interest," Peel Hunt equity
strategist Ian Williams said.
"I think that might continue for a bit longer until the
earnings support seems to get a bit more solid which of course
isn't happening yet."
($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)