* Euro STOXX 50 index sets 5-1/2-year high, up 0.3 pct
* FTSEurofirst 300 up for 5th straight session, up 0.4 pct
* Italian banks rally on Popolare, Monte Paschi boost
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 31 Italian banks helped European
shares rise for a fifth straight session on Monday, with a euro
zone index setting a 5-1/2 year peak as the market welcomed
signs that smaller lenders are boosting their capital and
winning over international investors.
Sentiment was also supported by expectations of new stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank, which were cemented by
lower-than-expected euro zone inflation data on Monday.
Italian mid-tier banks Banco Popolare and Monte
Paschi were the top risers on the STOXX Europe 600
index, surging 9.9 percent and 7.6 percent respectively
compared with a 0.4 percent rise for the whole index.
Banco Popolare was boosted by reports that it had attracted
foreign investors to its capital increase, while Monte Paschi
saw two big Latin American funds take stakes ahead of the bank's
own cash call, a sign of growing confidence in the sector and in
the Italian economy from international investors.
"This round of capital increases is seen as a reinforcing
element for banks in the context of a more stable economic
environment," said Roberto Brasca, who manages a pan-European
equity fund for AcomeA and is overweight smaller Italian
lenders.
"Once these banks have sorted themselves out in terms of
capital ratios, they can use their resources to lend."
A raft of price target upgrades by investment banks boosted
Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo, which added 3.2 percent
to feature among top risers on the Euro STOXX 50 index
index.
The euro zone blue chip index increased 0.3 percent to
3,180.76 points at 1530 GMT, having hit its highest level since
2008 at 3,185.68 points. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.4 percent to 1,337.16 points, taking its
quarterly gains to 1.6 percent.
Italy's FTSE MIB, up 1 percent on Monday, has
outperformed both indexes so far this year as Italy emerges from
a deep two-year recession and the new government of Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi raised expectations for long-awaited
economic and political reforms.
Credit Suisse strategists expect further gains in Italian
stocks, saying the reforms should boost the economic recovery.
It noted credit conditions are easing and the shares' valuations
are still the cheapest in Europe.
ECB FOCUS
Elsewhere on European equities, investors stayed cautious on
the last day of the quarter and ahead of events later this week
that could set the market's near-term direction. Investor focus
will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting on
Thursday and on U.S. jobs data on Friday.
Data on Monday showed inflation in the euro zone fell to its
lowest level since 2009, fuelling speculation the ECB may sooner
or later take radical action such as the launch of quantitative
easing (QE) to tackle the threat of deflation.
"(The) chances of an additional rate cut and potentially QE
after that have clearly increased," said Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"This should be longer-term positive for European equities.
Today the end of quarter rebalancing is potentially clouding
this trend."
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London and Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Editing by Gareth Jones)