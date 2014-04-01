* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, sixth positive session in row
* French, U.S. manufacturing data help boost sentiment
* All eyes on ECB meeting in wake of Weidmann comments
* Still negative earnings momentum seen as 'red flag'
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 1 European stocks rose on Tuesday,
with a blue-chip index hitting a 5-1/2 year high, helped by M&A
fever as well as robust French and U.S. factory data.
French stocks outperformed the broad market, with the CAC 40
index surging 1.1 percent, after data showed France's
manufacturing sector emerging from a long decline to grow even
more strongly in March than initially estimated.
Overall, data showed growth in euro zone manufacturing eased
slightly as expected, but the broad rise in output made the
bloc's economic recovery look more entrenched, fuelling hopes of
a long-awaited rebound in corporate profits.
In a similar picture from the other side of the Atlantic,
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in March from a
near-four-year high in the previous month, but the pace of
growth and hiring remained brisk.
At 1400 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,343.56 points, gaining
ground for the sixth consecutive session. The benchmark index -
which recorded a gain of 1.3 percent in the first quarter - has
risen about 5.3 percent since mid-March.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1 percent, at 3,193.52 points, hitting a level not seen
since September 2008.
The European stock market's rally in the past few days has
been fuelled in part by mounting expectations of new stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank, cemented by recent
lower-than-expected euro zone inflation data.
Last week, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said negative
interest rates were an option, and that buying loans and other
assets from banks to support the bloc was not out of the
question. His comments surprised investors, given the monetary
conservatism of the German central bank he heads.
"The comments made by Weidmann were very clear: the door is
now open for quantitative easing in Europe, which is very good
news for markets. This could be a game changer," Valquant
strategist Eric Galiegue said.
"But beyond the support from the ECB, investors have plenty
of reasons to be cautious at this stage. In Europe for instance,
despite all the hype about a potential rebound in profits,
earnings momentum remains negative, which is a red flag for me."
Europe's earnings momentum - analysts' forecast upgrades
minus downgrades as a percentage of the total - has been
deteriorating since late January.
It has slipped from -2.9 percent two months ago to -4.6
percent currently, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows,
highlighting an acceleration in analyst downgrades before the
first-quarter earnings season. For a chart on earnings momentum,
click: link.reuters.com/pag28v
M&A FEVER
M&A activity also boosted the mood on Tuesday, with Alstom
rising 9.5 percent, after the French turbine and train
maker said it will sell its heat exchange unit to Triton, a
European private equity group.
Shares in Metso surged 19 percent after Scottish
Weir Group approached the Finnish company over a
possible $5 billion merger.
"(These deals) are encouraging as they indicate confidence
in the markets that corporates are willing to put their hands in
their pockets to undertake M&A," said Neil Wilkinson, European
equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
Investors also welcomed reports that global mining company
BHP Billiton was weighing options to simplify its assets
including a possible spin-off of some businesses, sending its
shares up 2.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)