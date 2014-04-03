LONDON, April 3 European shares steadied on
Thursday, with many investors holding fire to see whether the
European Central Bank would give more signs it is ready to fight
disinflationary pressures weighing on the euro zone.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,343.90 points in early session trading. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was also flat at
3,188.24 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen for the last seven sessions
in a row, partly due to speculation that the ECB may signal it
is prepared to cut deposit rates below zero - effectively
charging banks to hold cash with the bank - or embarking on bond
purchases as the United States, Japan and Britain have.
However, economists expect the ECB to keep interest rates
steady and offer no new aid to the euro zone's fragile recovery
despite a fall in inflation to its lowest in more than four
years.
"I think the market has got ahead of itself, ahead of the
ECB," said Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, adding there was a risk that equity
markets may sell off after the ECB's meeting.
The ECB will announce its interest rate decision at 1145 GMT
on Thursday and ECB President Mario Draghi will explain any
further policy decisions at a news conference at 1230 GMT at the
central bank's Frankfurt headquarters.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)