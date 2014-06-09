PARIS, June 9 European shares inched higher at the open on Monday, building on last week's rally and tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia in the wake of reassuring U.S. jobs data.

Trading volumes were expected to be thin on Monday in Europe due to a public holiday in a number of countries including Germany and France, but equity markets will be open across the region, apart from a few countries including Switzerland, Austria and Greece.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,389.91 points.

Shares in France's Gecina dropped 4 percent after Spanish builder Metrovacesa said it agreed to sell its 27 percent stake in the firm at a discount.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)