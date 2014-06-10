(Updates with closing levels)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Swiss SMI up 1.1 pct
* Switzerland's SMI index hits 6-1/2 year high
* "Overbought" Euro STOXX 50 up 5.7 pct in 3 weeks
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 10 European stocks inched up on
Tuesday, extending a three-week rally, led by gains in defensive
Swiss blue-chips such as pharma group Novartis and
food giant Nestle.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.3 percent higher at 1,398.18 points, led by Novartis and
Roche, both up 2 percent, as well as Nestle, up 0.9
percent, stocks seen as defensive due to the resilience of their
results throughout economic cycles.
"It's a positive sign to see defensive sectors gaining
traction. Not just cyclicals are in vogue. It confirms that the
bull trend is healthy and should last for a while," said
Alexandre Tixier, analyst at TradingSat, in Paris.
"Resilient trading volumes are also a positive sign, with
more and more retail investors getting in. The overall picture
eclipses the fact that charts might show 'overbought' conditions
in the short term."
The Swiss benchmark index SMI gained 1.1 percent,
hitting a 6-1/2 year high, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index ended 0.3 percent higher, at 3,313.80
points.
The Euro STOXX 50, which has surged 5.7 percent in the past
three weeks - boosted by the European Central Bank's fresh
measures to support the region's economic recovery - slipped
into "overbought" territory on Tuesday.
Its relative strength index (RSI), a widely used momentum
indicator, hit 71, with 70 and above considered "overbought",
which could signal a pause in the rally or a pull-back in the
short term.
Profit-taking was seen in Madrid, with the IBEX
falling 0.1 percent. But despite Tuesday's dip, the Spanish
benchmark remains up about 12 percent in 2014, well ahead of
UK's FTSE 100 up about 1.6 percent over the same period,
and Germany's DAX, up 4.8 percent.
Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said the backdrop
of support from the ECB - which cut rates last week - and a
pick-up in corporate merger and acquisition (M&A) activity would
ensure that the rally should continue.
"Investors' appetite for stocks is still very strong, and
the latest measures from the ECB is fuelling the rally started
two years ago. We still have to see the economic impact from
these measures, but meanwhile M&A activity should help keep the
market rally alive," Pichard said.
Shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
closed up 19.9 percent on the second day of a 5
billion euro ($6.8 billion) share sale. The shares had failed to
trade throughout the session until the close but they had been
indicated higher.
