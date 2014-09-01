* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1 percent
* Media stocks up on M&A speculation related to ITV
* Novartis boosts drugmakers on new drug prospects
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 1 European shares edged higher to
trade near a recent one-month peak on Monday, with mergers and
acquisitions speculation surrounding British broadcaster ITV
helping media stocks and Novartis leading
drugmakers.
Novartis, up 3.8 percent, was the top gainer on
the FTSEurofirst 300 index on bets that a new medicine
from the company could replace drugs that have been central to
treating heart failure for a quarter of century.
Data released at the weekend beat expectations, showing the
drug slashed deaths and hospitalisations, worked across all
groups of patients, and had no serious side effects.
Novartis helped the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index
to gain 0.8 percent, the top sectoral gainer, while ITV
boosted the European media index, up 0.6 percent,
following a British newspaper report, traders said.
The Telegraph reported that Liberty Global was
canvassing support from major ITV shareholders following its
acquisition of a 6.4 percent stake, raising speculation of a
full takeover bid.
"Mergers and acquisitions speculation should continue to
support the market going forward. We are likely to see M&A
activities in other sectors also as companies are looking to
utilise their cash balances," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"But investors will stay cautious as geopolitical concerns
and uncertainty about the ECB's likely policy moves will remain
in the background."
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.1 percent to 1,374.54 points by
1123 GMT to trade near last week's one-month highs. The Euro
STOXX 50, which will add Nokia from Sept.
22 replacing CRH after an index reshuffle, was down 0.2
percent. CRH fell 0.3 percent and Nokia dropped 1 percent.
Investors traded cautiously following lingering tension in
Ukraine, weak economic data from China showing a slowdown in
manufacturing activity, lower volumes due to a public holiday in
the United States and ahead of Thursday's policy meeting of the
European Central Bank.
ECB sources told Reuters last week new action was unlikely
but not impossible, and that the barrier to some kind of
quantitative easing was still "very high".
"At least for now quantitative easing hopes seems to trump
absolutely everything including sharply escalating tensions in
Ukraine and weak Chinese PMI figures," Markus Huber, a trader at
Peregrine & Black, said.
"Still, in markets things like these can change very quickly
and any sudden worsening of the situation in eastern Ukraine can
push geopolitics quickly to the forefront again."
Tensions in Ukraine continued to put pressure on the market,
with Raiffeisen falling 4.3 percent on concerns about
further sanctions against Russia. The bank has about 2.8 million
customers in Russia and is among the country's top 10 banks.
The tension also had an impact on leading economic
indicators, with a business survey showing that euro zone
manufacturing growth slowed more than initially thought last
month as new orders dwindled and factories suffered.
Among other individual movers, Iliad fell 4.5
percent. The French low-cost telecom operator said it would
continue its pursuit of T-Mobile US even though the
owner of the U.S. mobile operator, Deutsche Telekom,
had rebuffed its first bid as too low.
