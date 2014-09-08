* European markets hit by Scotland breakaway concerns
* Traders also cite concerns over fragile Ukraine truce
* Poll shows 'Yes' to Scotland independence at 51 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 8 European shares edged lower on
Monday and traders said uncertainty about whether a Ukraine
ceasefire would hold and concerns over Scotland's independence
referendum were prompting investors to trim their equity
positions.
Continental European equity markets did not lose as much as
Britain's FTSE 100, which shed 0.5 percent, but they
were nevertheless pegged back in negative territory.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
slipped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC declined by 0.2
percent. Germany's DAX was flat.
Traders said the German stock market was propped up by data
on Monday that showed a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion
euros ($28.72 billion) in July, which suggested that Europe's
largest economy could bounce back strongly in the third quarter
after suffering a surprise contraction in the second.
JNF Capital investment manager Ed Smyth said the DAX could
return back to record levels of more than 10,000 points - last
seen in June - in the next two months.
Others were more cautious with an eye on tensions in
Ukraine, where Kiev forces are confronting pro-Russian
separatists, and the possible impact of EU sanctions against
Russia on German companies.
"I am 'short' on the DAX, and I'm looking for a pullback,"
said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management.
SCOTLAND BOOST FOR CATALANS?
A YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put
supporters of Scottish independence at 51 percent against the
"no" camp at 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the
unionist campaign in just a month.
Shares in Scottish-based financial stocks were among the
worst performers in Europe. The Scottish vote is on Sept. 18.
Analysts and economists have questioned whether an
independent Scotland will be able to host large financial
institutions. Banking industry sources told Reuters last week
that Lloyds is considering moving its registered offices to
London if Scots vote for independence.
"I think the euro zone stock markets will fall a bit if
Scotland votes 'Yes' for independence, mainly because of the
uncertainty that this will create," said Rupert Baker, a
European equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said investors feared a Scottish vote for independence
could reignite separatist movements elsewhere in Europe, such as
the Catalan movement seeking to break away from Spain.
"The consequences in Europe could be bad," said Juvet.
However, Goldman Sachs' equity strategists kept a positive
overview for European stock markets, which rallied last week
after a surprise interest rate cut and other major measures by
the European Central Bank to support the euro zone economy.
The Goldman Sachs' strategists saw further gains in European
stocks in the coming months, and raised their rating on equities
to 'overweight' from 'neutral' on a 3-month basis.
(1 US dollar = 0.7730 euro)
