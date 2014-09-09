LONDON, Sept 9 European shares edged higher in
early trading on Tuesday, with Telecom Italia gaining after some
interest in its Brazil unit and ABB rallying after unveiling a
plan to buy back shares.
Telecom Italia rose 3 percent after news that
Mexico's America Movil plans to hold talks with
Brazil's Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless
operator Tim Participacoes SA. Tim is majority-owned
by Telecom Italia.
Swiss engineering group ABB rose 2.7 percent after
saying it will buy back $4 billion of shares, offering a
sweetener to investors as it set out lower mid-term sales and
profit targets in the face of modest economic growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.1 percent at 1,391.99 points at 0718 GMT.
On the downside, L'Oreal fell 2.4 percent after
the group's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon cut his forecast for
full-year growth in the global cosmetics market to between 3
percent and 3.5 percent from between 3.5 percent and 4 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)