* FTSEurofirst 300, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Santander weighs on indexes as chairman dies
* ARM falls after Apple product launches
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 10 Europe's leading shares fell for
a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with Spain's top lender
Santander the biggest drag after the death of its
chairman prompted worries over a successor.
Sentiment on the broader market was sapped by the prospect
of tighter U.S. monetary conditions, which - along with the wars
in Ukraine and the Middle East - has unnerved investors.
EU states will discuss on Wednesday whether to implement new
sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Shares in Santander fell 1.7 percent after Emilio Botin, who
transformed the firm from a small domestic lender into the euro
zone's biggest bank, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night.
The stock knocked nearly 3 points off the Euro STOXX 50
index of euro zone blue chips, which was down 13.01
points, or 0.4 percent, at 3,232.42 points at 0751 GMT.
"He was perceived as the man who built Santander into a
global bank," Javier Bernat Valenzuela, an analyst at Beka
Finance in Madrid, said.
"He has been the person who has looked after the bank for
the last 30 years but you have to realise there will not be
significant changes because the bank is pretty well structured."
Apple supplier ARM Holding fell 2.3 percent to
feature among top European fallers, tracking a late fall in the
U.S. firm's shares after the unveiling of a watch, two larger
iPhones and a mobile payments service on Tuesday.
ARM is still up 8 percent from March's five-month low.
"ARM had a big run up to the announcement and I'm wondering
whether investors and consumers are just slowly losing
interest," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan, said,
"The launch was good but really it's more of just the same -
faster, slimmer etc - but nothing to really dazzle."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to
1,379.93 points, having hit a 6-1/2-year high on Thursday, when
the European Central Bank cut interest rates and president Mario
Draghi unveiled new stimulus measures.
Asian and U.S. shares fell overnight as markets wagered the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than
expected, sending U.S. bond yields higher and keeping the dollar
well bid near 14-month highs against a basket of currencies.
"The U.S. and Asia are not contributing to a positive
momentum and the initial Draghi reaction is wearing off," Mike
Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said. "With more EU sanctions
looming later today we might as well remain (weak)."
