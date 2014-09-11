* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, halts recent slide
* Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland rally after latest poll
* Air France-KLM rises after pledging to boost core earnings
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 11 European shares rose early on
Thursday, with Scottish-based banks Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland rallying after a poll showed a majority
of Scots intend to vote against independence in next week's
referendum.
At 0750 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,387.75 points, bouncing
from a recent slide.
A survey late on Wednesday showed 53 percent of Scots intend
to vote against splitting away from the UK. The poll, carried
out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper, showed
47 percent intending to vote yes to the split. The figures
excluded 10 percent of people who were undecided.
Scotland-based Lloyds gained 1.3 percent, while RBS rose 2.1
percent.
On Wednesday, Lloyds said its contingency plans for Scottish
independence included setting up "new principle legal entities
in England", while government and banking sources said RBS would
also base itself in London in the event of independence.
"The latest poll is relatively reassuring but it's still
quite close. Whatever the result of the vote though, the
implication for Europe is that it revives the spectre of similar
referendums in Spain's Catalonia and Belgium's Flanders," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
"It's a risk that investors have to start pricing in."
Mining stocks lost ground, with Rio Tinto down 0.6
percent and BHP Billiton down 0.4 percent, as iron ore
futures in China and Singapore added to recent steep losses,
amid abundant supply and slower growth in Chinese demand that
have slashed spot prices of the steelmaking raw material by
nearly 40 percent this year.
On the macro front, data showed China's consumer inflation
cooled more than expected in August, further evidence that the
economy is losing momentum, but economists are divided over
whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce new stimulus
measures.
Air France-KLM featured among the top gainers, up
3 percent after pledging to improve its core earnings by 8 to 10
percent a year through 2017 as part of a new strategic plan
combining an assault on the European leisure market with efforts
to improve its appeal to long-haul travellers.
Despite the day's gains, the FTSEurofirst 300 is still down
about 1 percent from a peak hit last Thursday.
"It's a dead cat bounce," TradingSat analyst Alexandre
Tixier said.
"The volumes since the low hit yesterday during the session
are very thin, it's not a good sign. I think the recent
pull-back will soon resume and there will be better entry
points."
