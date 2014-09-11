* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, halts recent slide
* Standard Life, RBS rally after latest opinion poll
* Broader stock market stays vulnerable in near-term
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares edged higher on
Thursday, with Scottish-exposed companies such as Standard Life,
SSE and Royal Bank of Scotland rallying after a poll suggested
voters in Scotland would reject independence in next week's
referendum.
The survey late on Wednesday by Survation for the Daily
Record newspaper showed 53 percent support for retaining the
three-centuries-old union with England, with 47 percent
favouring a breakaway from the United Kingdom. The results
excluded the 10 percent of respondents who were undecided.
Scotland-based Lloyds gained 1.3 percent, while RBS
rose 1.4 percent. Standard Life and SSE
were up 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
Lloyds said on Wednesday its contingency plans for Scottish
independence included setting up "legal entities in England",
while government and banking sources said RBS would also base
itself in London in the event of independence.
"The latest poll is relatively reassuring but it's still
quite close. Whatever the result of the vote though, the
implication for Europe is that it revives the spectre of similar
referendums in Spain's Catalonia and Belgium's Flanders," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.
"It's a risk that investors have to start pricing in."
At 1021 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,388.72 points, bouncing
from a recent slide on increased political uncertainty in the
United Kingdom.
Analysts said the broader European stock market would
struggle to make strong gains in the near term as recent
disappointing European economic numbers may be reflected in
company earnings.
"Delivered economic numbers are really missing expectations
in Europe which could weigh on shares as economists remain
overly optimistic. The upcoming earnings season is crucial to
determine if the recent earnings growth has some momentum,"
Coutts global equity strategist James Butterfill said.
"We have an overweight stance on European equities in the
longer term because on a valuation basis it remains more
attractive relative to the U.S.. The more positive policy stance
from the ECB is also likely to support prices."
Butterfill said he still liked the energy sector despite
recent declines in crude oil prices as the companies were
attractively valued and remained a good income play.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index was flat,
with BG Group rising 0.6 percent and Royal Dutch Shell
falling 0.6 percent.
Data showed China's consumer inflation cooled more than
expected in August, further evidence that the economy is losing
momentum, but economists are divided over whether Beijing will
use the extra room to announce new stimulus measures.
Despite the day's gains, the FTSEurofirst 300 is still down
about 1 percent from a peak hit last Thursday.
"It's a dead cat bounce," TradingSat analyst Alexandre
Tixier said. "The volumes since the low hit yesterday during the
session are very thin, it's not a good sign. I think the recent
pull-back will soon resume and there will be better entry
points."
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Catherine Evans)