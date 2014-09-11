* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.1 pct lower
* Miners down following China economic data
* Standard Life, RBS rally after latest opinion poll
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares closed near a
one-week low on Thursday after a report showed U.S. jobless
claims rose last week, with mining stocks slipping amid concern
about China's economic growth.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 0.3
percent on data showing China's consumer inflation slowed more
than expected in August, suggesting the economy is losing
momentum.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.1 percent lower
at 1,383.94 points, having fallen as far as 1,377.49, the lowest
level in a week, after data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose
last week.
Investors are trying to gauge the strength of the U.S.
economy before the Federal Reserve meets next week, looking for
clues on the timing of the first U.S. interest rate increase in
more than eight years.
"The numbers are slightly disappointing and the market
reaction suggests that investors are a little nervous ahead of
the Federal Reserve's next meeting," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Confirmation the European Union will impose new sanctions
against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, starting on Friday,
and concern about their impact on the European economy, also
weighed on stocks.
"There is some fear about a further escalation in the
situation in Russia, and that's an uncertainty factor for the
European economy," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at
Baader Bank in Munich, said.
Scottish-exposed companies such as Standard Life, SSE and
Royal Bank of Scotland rallied after a poll suggested voters in
Scotland would reject independence in next week's referendum.
The latest survey by Survation for the Daily Record
newspaper showed 53 percent of voters who planned to vote would
back retaining Scotland's three-centuries-old union with
England. Forty-seven percent intended to vote for independence.
The 10 percent of respondents who were undecided were excluded.
RBS rose 1.1 percent. Standard Life and SSE
were up 1.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.
"The latest poll is relatively reassuring but it's still
quite close. Whatever the result of the vote, though, the
implication for Europe is that it revives the spectre of similar
referendums in Spain's Catalonia and Belgium's Flanders," said
Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France. "It's a
risk that investors have to start pricing in."
Clothing retailer Next fell 3 percent, with traders
pointing to profit-taking following a strong run after the
group's failure to lift its full-year guidance, despite
reporting a 19.3 percent rise in first-half profit.
