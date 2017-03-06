MILAN, March 6 European shares pulled back in
early trading on Monday with bank stocks led lower by a slump in
Deutsche Bank shares after the German heavyweight lender
unveiled a 8 billion euro cash call.
Losses however were limited by fresh deal making activity in
the auto and asset management sectors. By 0818 GMT, the
pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5 percent.
Deutsche Bank fell 5.8 percent, making the stock
the biggest drag to the STOXX and pulling the European banking
index down 1 percent. Deutsche Bank, which also
announced plans to list its asset management arm and overhaul
its business structure, will start the rights issue on March 21.
Europe's auto sector index rose 0.1 percent, led
higher by a 4 percent surge in PSA Group. The French
carmaker agreed to buy Opel from General Motors in a deal
valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros.
Asset managers Aberdeen and Standard Life
climbed more than 6 percent after setting terms of their tie-up.
