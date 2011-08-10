* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.8 percent
* Standard Life leads insurers higher
* Italian banks fall
* Adecco down on margin squeeze
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 10European shares rose on Wednesday,
boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve promising to keep interest
rates near zero for at least two more years, though some
strategists cautioned that this move indicated a lack of
optimism on economic growth.
Shares extended a rally into a second day following a steep
drop that had taken equities into a "bear market".
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday took the unprecedented
step of promising to keep interest rates near zero until 2013,
at the earliest, and said it would consider further steps to
help growth, sparking a rebound in stocks.
"On the one hand it's a good thing as it provides liquidity
and may be a precursor to QE3. The other side is that they are
anticipating the long-term underperformance of the economy,"
said Ian King head of international equities at Legal & General,
which has 356 billion pounds under management.
At 1106 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 955.88 points, adding
to a 1.2 percent gain on Tuesday. A losing streak in the
previous seven sessions had taken more than 14 percent off the
index.
Investors have cut their exposure to risky assets such as
stocks following an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, the
United States losing its triple-A credit rating and weak
economic data from major economies that have sparked concern
they may go back into recession.
The index is still down more than 19 percent from its 2011
peak of mid-February. Earlier this week, it was down more than
20 percent from this high, which qualifies as a bear market.
The fall has made some stocks look cheap, even though
earnings forecasts are being cut. Equity valuations on Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying
a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.6 against a 10-year
average of more than 13.
"Yes, markets do look cheap. However, we could have years
and years of low growth to pay back our debts," Louise Cooper,
markets analyst at BGC Partners, said.
Positive earnings news also boosted the market on Wednesday.
British insurer Standard Life surged 12.8 percent after
reporting a bigger-than-expected 44 percent jump in first-half
profit, and said an investment programme that has been
criticised by some analysts and investors was paying off.
Other insurers to gain included Aviva , and Legal &
General , up 3.5 and 3.4 percent respectively.
GDF Suez rose 2.8 percent after the French utility
unveiled first-half earnings that beat forecasts.
Across Europe, Germany's DAX rose 2.2 percent; and
Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC40 rose 1.1
and 0.6 percent respectively.
GROWTH OUTLOOK
The Bank of England added to investors' concerns about
growth, cutting its forecasts. By the fourth quarter of 2011,
the BoE now sees an annual rate of growth of 2.0 percent, down
from 2.5 percent in May.
L&G's Ian King said he expected growth to be "anaemic" but
did not believe there would be a return to recession, though he
said more investors were now pricing in a recession.
"We were much more optimistic earlier in the year on the
basis that we would see concerted action from policymakers, but
we just haven't seen it."
But he pointed to "a successful bond auction in Italy, with
quite a low yield, that's given people some heart."
Italy sold 6.5 billion euros of one-year T-bills on
Wednesday in a sale which analysts said went well after the
European Central Bank's buying of the country's debt earlier
this week brought borrowing costs significantly lower.
However, Italian banks fell as traders said investors could
be swapping their bank shares into Italian bonds.
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo fell 4
percent and 4.4 percent respectively.
Also on the downside, world No. 1 staffing company Adecco
fell 7.3 percent after suffering a margin squeeze in
the first half of 2011 as firms postponed new IT projects,
particularly in the United States.
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)
