LONDON Aug 10 European shares extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday, led lower by French banks that traders said were hit by rumours France's triple-A rating may be at risk.

Societe Generale shed more than 13 percent and BNP Paribas lost 9 percent, with the European banking sector down 4.3 percent.

However, credit ratings firms Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service both reiterated France's AAA sovereign rating, a day after Standard & Poor's had done the same.

"There is talk of a possible downgrade for France. The market is quite jittery and France seems to be the next one on everyone's radar, hence there is selling in French banks," a London-based trader said.

At 1345 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares was down 1.3 percent at 936.96 points after touching 965.05 earlier.

France's CAC 40 index was down 2.2 percent.

Shares in construction and materials companies were also under pressure, with the sector index down 2.4 percent, on concerns about global economic growth. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Brian Gorman; Editing by Dan Lalor)