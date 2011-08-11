LONDON Aug 11 French banking shares fell sharply on Thursday, adding to a hefty sell-off the previous session on growing concerns about their outlook and briefly erasing early gains in European stocks.

Societe Generale was down 4.4 percent after falling as much as 23 percent on Wednesday on rumours, which the bank denied, about its financial solidity. BNP Paribas was down 4.9 percent while Credit Agricole fell 0.5 percent.

"There aren't fresh rumours, but we're seeing mounting concerns of systemic risk out there. We haven't seen panic selling yet, but people don't want to be caught off guard," said Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital in Paris.

The European banking index was down 0.7 percent, giving up earlier gains of nearly 4 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 914.67 points, off a high for the day of 932.34.

"It just goes to show how quickly confidence can evaporate. Markets are incredibly volatile at the moment," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

"Just because you see a bounce early on, does not mean it is going to be maintained. There are concerns, despite what central banks and ratings agency, say that French banks are over exposed to the peripheries."

