* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.5 pct, down in 12 of 14 sessions

* French banks among top decliners on concerns about outlook

* Technical outlook bearish, further declines likely

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 11 French banking shares were hammered by worries about their stability in the face of any further European debt crises on Thursday, knocking European share indexes back into the red after an initial bounce.

Rumours about a French sovereign debt downgrade, an expanded bailout for Greece that would hurt French banks, and a government bailout of Societe Generale, pulled shares of France's second-largest bank down in the heaviest volume since the 2008 financial crisis.

Banking sources told Reuters one bank in Asia had cut credit lines to major French lenders while five other banks in Asia were reviewing trades and counterparty risk as worries about the exposure of French banks to peripheral euro zone debt mounted.

Societe Generale fell 8.2 percent on top of Wednesday's 23 percent loss despite the bank's CEO dismissing the rumours as "absolutely rubbish."

"There aren't fresh rumours, but we're seeing mounting concerns of systemic risk out there. We haven't seen panic selling yet, but people don't want to be caught off guard," said Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital in Paris.

BNP Paribas dropped 7.2 percent while Credit Agricole fell 5.6 percent. The European banking index fell 3.1 percent, wiping out an earlier 4 percent gain.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.5 percent at 897.14 points, hovering just around a two-year low. It has fallen in 12 of 14 sessions.

The European stock index has fallen about 21 percent in about one month into a "bear market" territory, characterised by a drop of more than 20 percent over a certain period.

"It just goes to show how quickly confidence can evaporate. Markets are incredibly volatile at the moment," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

"Just because you see a bounce early on, does not mean it is going to be maintained. There are concerns, despite what central banks and ratings agency, say that French banks are over exposed to the peripheries."

BANKING SECTOR DOWNGRADE

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cut the European banking sector to "neutral" from "overweight", saying that having hung on to a value argument for the sector year-to-date, its latest downgrade to global growth expectations made it difficult to sustain conviction in the argument.

"As long as EU peripheral debt issues remain in the headlines despite the best efforts of the European Central Bank, banks will likely remain a focal point for negative risk appetite and we believe this will weigh against optically cheap valuations and low investor positioning," it said.

The banking sector has lost about 30 percent so far this year, the second worst performing segment in Europe, on concerns over the currency bloc's debt crisis and a deteriorating outlook for global growth.

The slide has pushed banks' valuations to the lowest among all 18 STOXX Europe 600 sectors. European banks carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 7.1 times, versus a 10-year average of 10.9, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

"Outlook for banks is still poor. European banks are still very dependent on wholesale funding. In an environment where people are nervous about their holdings in government debt, this can be a problem," said Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, which manages $700 million.

"My concerns are not that they wouldn't survive, but there is a very good chance that a vast majority of banks in the world will see disappointing results. And I don't see anything to suggest that French banks are going to be immune from that."

Charts also painted a bleak picture for European equities. Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, said the market was getting into a "Black Swan" situation, warning that the Euro STOXX 50 could quickly sink to the 2,000 points mark. The index was down 2.3 percent at 2,103.42 points.

"Below this level, which is equivalent to about 1,000 on the S&P 500 index, we would enter a completely uncontrolled bearish spiral. In the case of a disaster scenario, where a systemic risk would appear, the Euro STOXX 50 support would be at 1,460," she said.

Equities had become cheaper following the recent rout, but investors were still not convinced that they had seen the bottom. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the STOXX Europe 600 carries a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.6, against a 10-year average of 13.3.

Goldman Sachs said that valuation alone was rarely enough to turn markets and the risks had not disappeared as it believed that there was a one in three chance of a U.S. recession in the next 6 to 9 months.

UBS said it stayed cautious on utilities shares despite very attractive absolute valuation and longer term recovery potential. It favoured stocks with limited political risk, visible growth and good valuation such as International Power and GDF Suez .

Its least favourite stocks included highly geared, commodity plays like Verbund and RWE . (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Dominic Lau and Joanne Frearson in London, Graphics by Scott Barber and Vincent Flasseur)

(Editing by Sophie Walker)

