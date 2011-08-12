* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 3.6 percent
* Banks rise on short-sell ban; SocGen up
* European shares make weekly loss
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Aug 12 European shares gained on Friday
as a short-selling ban on financial stocks by France, Italy,
Spain and Belgium provided a relief rally in beaten-down banks,
while strong U.S. retail sales data also helped investor
sentiment.
But European shares made their third consecutive week of
losses as the market swung wildly throughout the past five days,
driven by rumours about the health of the financial sector and
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis spreading.
Banks were among the best performers on Friday, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 4.5 percent. However,
with all the volatility throughout the week the index ended up
making a weekly loss of 2.4 percent.
Societe Generale , rallied for the second day, up
5.7 percent to feature on France's CAC leader board
after dropping 15 percent on Wednesday on rumours about its
financial solidity, which were later strongly denied.
Belgian financial group KBC and Franco-Belgian bank
Dexia gained 9.6 percent and 17.3 percent in volumes
nearly double their 90-day daily average.
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium imposed a ban on
short-selling financial stocks in an attempt to reduce the
volatility and to help bring back confidence.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
List of stocks with short selling bans
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"Markets have stabilised a little bit after the
short-selling ban," said Colin McLean, managing director at SVM
Asset Management in Edinburgh. "But banks have fallen pretty far
and most are oversold and are just bouncing off low levels."
Also easing fears about the health of the banking sector was
data from the European Central Bank which showed the overnight
loan facility by banks totalled 227 million euros, much lower
than the 4 billion euros borrowed the previous night.
"This indicator is often regarded as a measure of bank risk
aversion. (Today's data) do not indicate any hard funding
crisis," a Paris-based trader said.
Investors' appetite for risk improved, with the Euro STOXX
50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge falling
7.9 percent, but it was still up 14.3 percent for the week.
The higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite
for risk.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 3.6 percent at 968.21 points after being as low
as 921.63.
The index extended gains in afternoon trade after July U.S.
retail sales posted their biggest gain since March, boosting
hopes the economy was not slipping back into recession.
But it ended the week down 0.7 percent, the third
consecutive weekly loss for the index.
FUND MANAGERS WARY
Although the short-selling ban provided some relief, fund
managers thought sell-offs were still likely to occur until
policymakers in the euro zone come up with a permanent solution
to the euro zone debt crisis.
"We are still underweight the financial sector, the euro
zone crisis is not resolved and banks will have to do more
capital raising," McLean said.
Investors will be looking next week at a meeting between
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to discuss how to make the euro zone work more
effectively and may explore ideas about expanding the rescue
fund.
"The short-selling ban has provided some relief," Andrea
Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London
Asset Management, said.
"But it does not change the fundamentals on the situation in
the euro zone peripheries, we are still not sure on things like
whether the European Financial Stability Facility will be
expanded."
(additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)
