By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 4 European stocks moved lower on Friday afternoon after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any countries in the G20 have said they will participate in the euro zone bailout fund.

The comment eclipsed relief among investors that Greece had ditched controversial plans to hold a referendum on its bailout, which calmed fears of an imminent sovereign debt default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 983.40 at 1312 GMT.

After a rollercoaster week, the index is on track to post a weekly loss of 3.4 percent, its first weekly loss in six weeks.

Investors were also assessing U.S. monthly jobs data showing employment rose less than expected, while a drop in the jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent and revisions to prior months' job gains signalled improvement in the labour market.

In Europe, data showed private sector activity in the euro zone shrank at its fastest pace in 28 months in October, pointing towards a new recession for the region.

Cyclical miners continued to recover on Friday, with Rio Tinto up 1.3 percent and Anglo American , which announced a $5.1 billion deal to raise its stake in diamond miner De Beers, up 1.8 percent.

Banking stocks, still reeling from a slump this week, were mixed. BNP Paribas was up 1.2 percent, while Commerzbank fell 4.6 percent after taking a Greek impairment hit, forcing it to ditch its 2012 operating profit target. "The situation is very unpredictable. Just look at yesterday's wild 20 percent swings on some banking stocks intraday," said Pierre-Alexis Dumont, fund manager at OFI, which has 47 billion euros assets under management.

"That makes life very difficult for stock pickers. But it has been fertile ground for short-term plays within ranges, as well as technical analysis."

Greece's debt crisis was still at the forefront of investor minds, with Prime Minister George Papandreou facing a confidence vote after ditching his plan for a referendum on a bailout package. Government sources said a deal has been struck with the cabinet under which he agreed to quit after negotiating a coalition with conservative rivals.

"Valuation ratios are interesting and companies show resilience, while in the same time, the general mood is very negative so there is scope for a rally. But as long as visibility does not go beyond two days, long onlys won't take bold positions on the market," Dumont said.

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index down 1.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 1.1 percent.

