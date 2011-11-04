* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 1 percent lower
* Index posts first weekly loss in six weeks
* Italian banks fall as bond yields rise
* Greek confidence vote awaited
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 4 European shares fell on Friday
with Italian banks among the biggest losers as the country's
bond yields hit euro-lifetime highs after embattled Italy
refused IMF funding, fuelling further political turmoil in the
euro zone.
Investors awaited a vote of confidence on the Greek prime
minister, which could affect the currency bloc's future.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is facing
pressure to step down, turned down an offer of funding from the
International Monetary Fund, which has placed the country under
supervision as it struggles with its debt mountain.
Strategists said movements in bond markets, and the euro
zone crisis, would be key in driving equity markets in the short
term.
"The Italian bond yield is the only game in town. If this
trend continues, we've got serious problems. It's not
sustainable. There's no reason to take any more risk at the
moment," said David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers,
which has 15.2 billion pounds ($24.2 billion) under management.
Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo
, heavily exposed to the country's sovereign debt, fell
6.6 and 4.8 percent, respectively. Both stocks have lost around
half their value in 2011.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 1 percent to a close at 980.01 points. The index fell 3.7
percent over the week, its first weekly loss in six weeks.
The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at a G20
summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome the debt
crisis. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there were "hardly
any countries here" saying they were ready to go along with the
euro zone rescue fund.
Meantime, investors were braced for Greek parliamentarians
giving their verdict on Prime Minister George Papandreou later
on Friday in a confidence vote which could decide the fate of
both the nation's European bailout deal and the global economy.
The nearly two-year-old crisis is taking a toll on many
banks, even those outside the countries most directly affected.
RISKY ASSETS
Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank fell
6.3 percent after saying it is accelerating the pullback from
euro zone countries and cutting risky assets to avoid another
state bailout, after a 798 million euros ($1.1 billion)
impairment on Greek assets pushed it to a third-quarter
operating loss.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index lost 2.7 percent and
France's CAC 40 fell 2.3 percent. Italy's benchmark
fell 2.7 percent.
The pan-European index is down 12.6 percent in 2011, with
the euro zone crisis and slowing growth prompting investors to
avoid risky assets. Friday brought another example of gloomy
economic data, as private sector activity in the euro zone
shrunk at its fastest pace in 28 months in October, pointing
towards a new recession for the region.
Mildly encouraging U.S. jobs data, showing a drop in the
jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent, was not enough
to offset the downbeat developments in Europe.
Fund mangers said cheap valuations might not be enough to
attract buyers of equities.
"Valuation ratios are interesting and companies show
resilience ... so there is scope for a rally. But as long as
visibility does not go beyond two days, long-only (investors)
won't take bold positions on the market," said Pierre-Alexis
Dumont, fund manager at OFI, which has 47 billion euros of
assets under management.
Among individual companies, Telecom gear maker
Alcatel-Lucent tumbled 17.1 percent, in volume three
times the average for the last 30 days, after slashing its
full-year profit target, saying operators were cutting spending
on networks.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David
Holmes)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................