By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 8 European shares rose on Tuesday on some encouraging earnings news and as investors bought beaten-down stocks after losses in the past two sessions, although the uptrend could lose momentum due to the political situation in debt-laden Italy and Greece.

Vodafone , Marks & Spencer and Societe Generale rose after results, while Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC advanced after slipping in the previous session.

But foucs remained on Italy where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faced a crucial vote on public finances and a failure to get enough support could result in the collapse of the government. Concerns about Italy's ability to manage its debt have pushed the country's bond yields to unsustainable levels.

Analysts said that the fluid political situation in Italy and Greece, where leaders struggled to agree on a new prime minister who could save the country from a debt default, created a risky environment for equity investors.

"The markets are counting a bit on a solution to political stalemate in some EU countries, which then would perhaps pave the way for accelerated structural reforms," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages 330 billion euros ($454 billion).

"But I would advise equity investors not to rush into the market at this point as the outcome of political uncertainties is very difficult to forecast. In this environment, you don't have to be the first to invest."

Technical analysts also supported a cautious stance, saying the bias was on the downside and a move below 2,240 points for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 could lead the index to hit new lows for the year. The level represents a turning point from where the recent rally started.

"The rally from the September low is a corrective move and we are looking for signs that the downtrend of the February high is about to resume," said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

The Euro STOXX 50 index was up 2.2 percent at 2,325.21 points, but it is still down 17 percent so far this year.

European shares got some help from company earnings, with Vodafone rising 3.2 percent after posting first-half results ahead of forecasts. Marks & Spencer gained 2.1 percent as a fall in profit was not as bad as some had expected.

At 1246 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.7 percent at 991.09 points, helped by miners that rose 2.3 percent on hopes an improvement in the euro zone debt situation could revive growth in the region and support metals prices.

Banks rose 2.2 percent, with France's SocGen jumping 7.7 percent.

The bank scrapped its 2011 dividend to help bolster capital when reporting a steeper than forecast drop in quarterly profit, hit by charges including Greek debt writedowns. But the shares gained, with the results not as bad as some had feared, and much of the bad news already in the price.

POLITICAL CHAOS

Italian government bond yields approached unsustainable levels before the vote on public finances. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has denied he is about to step down, but the centre-left opposition has said it is preparing a motion of no-confidence if Berlusconi survived Tuesday's vote.

"(Equity) markets might be higher, but the stresses are still showing in the currency and bond markets, with the euro struggling to make headway and Italian benchmark yields still in dangerous territory," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG Index.

"We had one 'Berlusconi bounce' yesterday on rumours of his departure, so an actual change of government could prompt another surge on markets."

The 10-year Italian bond yield rose as high as 6.74 percent before easing slightly to 6.65 percent. High yields raised concerns that the euro zone's third biggest economy could find it challenging to sell its bonds.

The 30-day implied volatility for Italy's FTSE MIB rose sharply on Monday to hit a near five-week high and trade above other major European indexes, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, indicating investors' wariness towards the country's political and economic situation.

Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said capital preservation remained the key in the current environment.

"In terms of sectors, the focus should remain on defensives with strong balance sheets and high and safe dividends." ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Brian Gorman; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

