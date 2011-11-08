* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.9 pct
* Vodafone, Lloyds, Societe Generale all help fuel rise
* Low volumes highlight continued macro uncertainty
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 8 European shares rose on Tuesday,
boosted by earnings news and hopes Italy's leader could soon
step down, helping its austerity reforms and the region's debt
crisis.
Vodafone , Societe Generale , Intesa
Sanpaolo and Lloyds Banking Group all rose
after posting results, while Repsol climbed after it
announced its largest ever oil strike.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.9 percent at
983.80 points in light volume, having been as high as 995.22
points, while Italy's blue-chip index closed up 0.7
percent, also well off its intraday high.
Adding most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 was UK telecoms
heavyweight Vodafone, which ended up 1.8 percent after emerging
market growth helped it beat earnings forecasts.
"Given that positioning is relatively light, certainly
amongst global asset allocators towards Europe, and that
valuations are low and look OK, even with earnings falling, it
would take very little positive news to push things higher, and
a lot of clients are fearful of that, Gary Baker, head of
European equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.
"It's been a tough year for a lot of people on the buyside
and, as such, the prospect of missing a year-end rally is a
painful one."
Volumes remained low throughout the session, ending at
around 83 percent of their 90-day average, as persistent
concerns about the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis crimped
the conviction of some investors.
"Ahead of more substantive news from Greece and Italy, there
is little conviction to upward moves. We cut both European GDP
and market EPS numbers today so the growth backdrop remains
difficult," Baker said.
Highlighting that point, Italian debt levels pushed closer
to unsustainable levels and stocks trimmed gains after Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a vote on public finances,
albeit with a reduced majority that ratcheted up the pressure on
him to go.
"People are buying Italian equities because they expect a
change in government. I think the market is going to shoot up 10
percent the moment he goes," a Milan-based trader said.
In Greece, meanwhile, leading parties neared agreement over
a national unity government that is expected to be headed by
former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papapdemos.
Stockpickers Mark Page and Laurent Millet, co-fund managers
of the Artemis European Opportunities Fund, said they were
"slightly overweight" Italy, with around 6 percent of the fund
invested in the country, as they said many internationally
focused firms had been sold off too heavily in recent weeks.
"There are companies that are operating out of Italy, that
make things the world wants but have the wrong passport, so to
speak, which has made them too cheap, and there are
opportunities," Page said, citing Piaggio as an
example.
Among the top Italian gainers throughout the day was Intesa
SanPaolo, which ended up 3.5 percent after it posted results
that Berenberg analysts called a "clear quality beat".
The lender -- which has the largest exposure to Italian
government debt of its domestic peers -- marked down a chunk of
its Greek debt exposure, as did Societe Generale, which led
gainers across the region, up 7.3 percent, after its results.
As well as cutting its Greek debt exposure by 60 percent,
the French lender said it would cut bonuses and ditch its
dividend to help it meet new, tougher capital requirements.
Lloyds, meanwhile, proved the top UK riser, up 4.4 percent
in volume at 157 percent of its 90-day daily average after it
kept its margin outlook whilst delivering quarterly numbers.
TECHNICALS, GROWTH
Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at
Barclays Capital, said a downside bias remained, however, with a
move below 2,240 points for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 potentially teeing up a test of the year's low.
"The rally from the September low is a corrective move and
we are looking for signs that the downtrend of the February high
is about to resume," he said. The index closed Tuesday up 1.2
percent at 2,303.20 points.
The other regional headwind of slowing growth was also
highlighted again on Tuesday, with weak trade data out of France
-- a day after Paris passed fresh austerity measures.
Although the data was offset by strength in Germany, even
there the outlook looked gloomy, adding to concerns that
Europe's growth engine many not be able to prevent a return to
recession in the region.
Artemis' Page and Millet said, as a result of the weaker
outlook, their portfolio was "skewed away" from domestic
European earnings.
"It's not rocket science to say 'if you're reliant on
government spending and government pricing -- telecoms industry
etc etc -- the chances are you're in a more difficult situation
and it's not going to get any easier," Page said.
As a result the pair, had no holdings in utilities, toll
roads or infrastructure firms.
Further sign of the weakening consumer outlook elsewhere in
the region was visible in results from UK retailer Marks &
Spencer , which fell 0.8 percent and was the most traded
stock across Europe after its first half profits fell 10
percent.
Swiss staffing firm Adecco proved the biggest
faller across the region, falling 5.5 percent in volume more
than twice its 90-day daily average after its third-quarter
margins were squeezed.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, Dominic Lau and Atul
Prakash; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Main currency report:.................................