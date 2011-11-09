* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.1 pct on Italian political
uncertainty
* Italian banks down
* HSBC falls after update
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 9 European stocks fell sharply on
Wednesday on the political uncertainty in Italy and whether a
new government can tackle its debt mountain, which pushed
Italian bond yields to a euro era record well above 7 percent.
A rally early in the session, caused by relief that Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi had pledged to step down, quickly
petered out.
Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB index tumbled 4.1
percent, with banking heavyweights Intesa SanPaolo and
UniCredit , which have high exposure to sovereign
bonds, falling 4.4 and 5 percent respectively.
"The political situation in Italy is in a state of complete
flux causing risk aversion by investors," said Richard Batty,
strategist at Standard Life Investments, part of the Standard
Life Group, which administers 196.8 billion pounds ($313
billion) of assets.
"The market is fearful that we are going to go through a
period of political instability and uncertainty not knowing who
is going to be the next government, what type of government it's
going to be."
Berlusconi said he would quit as soon as parliament passed
budget reforms urged by European partners to help Italy stave
off a debt crisis that is threatening the euro zone. His
centre-right party is calling for elections, while the main
opposition called for a national unity government.
Italy's bond yields shot above 7 percent, regarded as
unsustainable. Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, is
often described as being "too big to bail" in contrast to other
euro zone countries like Greece, which have received bailout
packages in return for pledges on austerity measures.
Strategists said the European Central Bank was perhaps not
buying Italian bonds aggressively to force its government to
press ahead with its austerity measures.
"The rise in yields tells us that ECB is not fully standing
behind Italy. And why should it?" Louise Copper, markets analyst
at BGC wrote in a note.
At 1241 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 2.1 percent at 963.20 points.
The index is down 14 percent in 2011. Although it is up more
than 12 percent from a September low, strategists say a default
by Italy could take the euro zone crisis, a major factor behind
the decline for shares, to a new level and cause investors to
stay clear of equities.
EARNINGS AND VALUATIONS
Euro zone banks' results, such as those of Societe Generale
this week, have highlighted major losses caused by
exposure to euro zone sovereign bonds.
In contrast, the U.S. results season is seen by analysts as
having surprised more on the upside.
Although the United States also suffers from a debt
mountain, strategists say growth prospects are healthier there.
"Europe is likely in a recession," Credit Suisse says in a
note, urging investors to especially be wary of cyclicals, a
sector which it says may weaken further. It advises investors to
buy U.S. equities.
However, the U.S. earnings outperformance may already be in
the price. Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.2, compared with 11.6 for the S&P 500
.
Among individual companies, Europe's biggest bank, HSBC
, added to the gloom. Its shares fell 5.9 percent after
it posted a drop in underlying profits, hurt by lower investment
banking income.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)
