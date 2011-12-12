* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.7 percent

* Mining, banking shares feature as top decliners

* Concerns that austerity measures will hit growth

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 12 European shares fell on Monday as euphoria over a European Union deal on deeper economic integration faded, weighed by concerns over politicians' response to the debt crisis in the short-term and the likely impact of austerity measures on economic growth.

Miners topped the decliners' list, with the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index falling 1.4 percent as prices of key base metals fell 1 to 1.8 percent on worries about demand for raw materials in the event of a global economic slowdown.

Global demand concerns offset optimism that China's appetite for metals will grow. Figures showed on Saturday that China's copper imports reached their highest since March 2010 in November, rising 17.9 percent on the month.

At 0858 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 979.45 points, after rising 1.3 percent on Friday following the EU's move at a summit to pursue stricter budget rules and provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the debt crisis.

"A first step has been made, but the road is still long and winding. The austerity measures will have a profoundly negative impact on economic growth and will make 2012 a very challenging year in economic terms," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.

"Profit growth for companies will be difficult to achieve and earnings estimates are probably still way too optimistic with a lot of room for disappointments and downgrades."

Analysts said the summit left markets uncertain about whether and when more decisive action would be taken to stem the crisis that now threatens France and even economic powerhouse Germany. A new treaty could take three months to negotiate and may require risky referendums in countries such as Ireland.

"It's nice they've agreed coordinated measures on fiscal policy, but it doesn't solve the underlying issues for the euro crisis," Victoria Cadman, economist at Investec, said.

"We're fairly lukewarm on whether the deal actually achieves anything."

Italian and Spanish bond sales will mark the first big test of post-summit market sentiment this week, with Rome expected to pay a record cost to borrow. Benchmark Italian government bond yields jumped on Monday.

"The market is coming back to the recognition that, while the future might be brighter through some of these support mechanisms and fiscal unity, ultimately there's still a debt problem in Europe," Gerry Fowler, global head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said.

Recent rallies had proved weak, Fowler said, with those who were short getting squeezed and as the "people who were uncomfortably out of equities decided to get back in ... but that was it; the market's not cheap enough for real value buyers to step in significantly."

The prospect of a December rally into year-end was also slight, with volatile intra-day swings pushing buyers to the sidelines, he said.

"Unless you're going to buy specific stocks for the long term, for the market as a whole, who would be allocating towards equities in that type of environment? This means it's been totally dominated by short-term players at the moment."

Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to debt-laden peripheral euro zone economies, also lost ground, with the sector index falling 1.2 percent and Standard Chartered Bank down 1.7 percent.

Banking shares are up about 16 percent since hitting a low late in November, but are still down more than 30 percent this year to feature as the worst sector in Europe this year. (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................