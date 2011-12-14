* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 2.1 pct lower
* French banks drop on talk of sovereign downgrade
* Economic growth fears hit cyclicals
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 14 European shares fell to a
two-week closing low in thin volume on Wednesday as revived talk
of a downgrade of France's sovereign rating added to concerns
that the euro zone crisis will curb global growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed 2.1 percent down at 952.42 points, after extending
losses in the afternoon on trader talk that France, a key
contributor to Europe's rescue fund, is set to lose its triple A
rating, a development that could jeopardise the euro zone's
efforts to stem its debt crisis.
"That rumour depressed the market and the late sell-off was
a continuation of that," Giles Watts, head of equities at City
Index, said. "There is almost a sense of inevitability about
that (the French downgrade). Obviously low volumes exacerbated
the moves."
The FTSEurofirst 300 traded at 86 percent of its 90-day
average volume as the approaching holiday season drove some
investors out of the market.
In a bearish signal, the index fell below its 50-day moving
average of 967.35, although further share price volatility was
on the cards for the rest of this week ahead of a futures and
options expiries on Friday, traders said.
French lenders Societe Generale, BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole fell between 6.7 percent
and 8 percent, underperforming the European banking sector, down
2.7 percent.
NO DIVIDEND
Adding to concerns over French banks' solidity, Credit
Agricole said it would record a 2.5 billion loss this year,
chiefly due to writedowns in its investment banking unit, and it
would not pay a dividend in order to retain capital.
France's CAC 40 was the worst performer among major European
indexes, falling 3.3 percent, followed by Italy's FTSE MIB,
which dropped 2.8 percent.
The Italian government had to pay a euro-era record yield in
an auction on Wednesday morning, in a sign investors are far
from conviced that measures taken so far will be sufficient to
end the European crisis.
Sentiment had already been dented by overnight comments from
the U.S. Federal Reserve, which warned the euro zone situation
could curb growth in the world's largest economy, although it
stopped short of announcing fresh stimulus measures.
The announcement weighed on cyclical stocks, which perform
strongly when the economy grows, with automotive shares
and basic resources both down around 4 percent.
"They (the Fed) will wait to see some movement in the euro
zone before doing something in their own country," Fabio di
Giansante, who manages a euro zone-focused fund worth 584
million euros at Pioneer Investments, said.
However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and central banker
Jens Weidmann rebuffed market pressure for the European Central
Bank to intervene and urged Europe to forget about one-shot
solutions.
(Editing by David Holmes)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................