* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 2.1 pct lower

* French banks drop on talk of sovereign downgrade

* Economic growth fears hit cyclicals

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Dec 14 European shares fell to a two-week closing low in thin volume on Wednesday as revived talk of a downgrade of France's sovereign rating added to concerns that the euro zone crisis will curb global growth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2.1 percent down at 952.42 points, after extending losses in the afternoon on trader talk that France, a key contributor to Europe's rescue fund, is set to lose its triple A rating, a development that could jeopardise the euro zone's efforts to stem its debt crisis.

"That rumour depressed the market and the late sell-off was a continuation of that," Giles Watts, head of equities at City Index, said. "There is almost a sense of inevitability about that (the French downgrade). Obviously low volumes exacerbated the moves."

The FTSEurofirst 300 traded at 86 percent of its 90-day average volume as the approaching holiday season drove some investors out of the market.

In a bearish signal, the index fell below its 50-day moving average of 967.35, although further share price volatility was on the cards for the rest of this week ahead of a futures and options expiries on Friday, traders said.

French lenders Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole fell between 6.7 percent and 8 percent, underperforming the European banking sector, down 2.7 percent.

NO DIVIDEND

Adding to concerns over French banks' solidity, Credit Agricole said it would record a 2.5 billion loss this year, chiefly due to writedowns in its investment banking unit, and it would not pay a dividend in order to retain capital.

France's CAC 40 was the worst performer among major European indexes, falling 3.3 percent, followed by Italy's FTSE MIB, which dropped 2.8 percent.

The Italian government had to pay a euro-era record yield in an auction on Wednesday morning, in a sign investors are far from conviced that measures taken so far will be sufficient to end the European crisis.

Sentiment had already been dented by overnight comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which warned the euro zone situation could curb growth in the world's largest economy, although it stopped short of announcing fresh stimulus measures.

The announcement weighed on cyclical stocks, which perform strongly when the economy grows, with automotive shares and basic resources both down around 4 percent.

"They (the Fed) will wait to see some movement in the euro zone before doing something in their own country," Fabio di Giansante, who manages a euro zone-focused fund worth 584 million euros at Pioneer Investments, said.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and central banker Jens Weidmann rebuffed market pressure for the European Central Bank to intervene and urged Europe to forget about one-shot solutions. (Editing by David Holmes)

