* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.1 pct higher

* Healthcare and other defensives rise

* UK banks fall on separation of retail and investment arms

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Dec 19 European shares edged higher in thin trade on Monday, though strategists said worries about the effects of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis would cap any further gains in the short term.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares rose 0.1 percent to close at 957.45 points, going as high as 966.10 and as low as 949.99 in choppy trade.

Volume was very low ahead of the holiday season at just 62.4 percent of the index's 90-day average.

After falling for the third straight session on Dec. 8, the index has alternated between rising and falling for seven sessions.

"I think it's fair to say there's not much conviction," said Ian King, head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($552 billion) under management.

European finance ministers discussed ways of boosting IMF resources to build a better firewall against the debt crisis on Monday, while also assessing plans for tighter euro zone fiscal rules that they hope will prevent the problems from worsening.

But doubts have grown about the EU's plan and strategists said benefits would take a long time to materialise.

"It's very much long term. The market's focus is on the short term," King said.

The market was also reacting to ratings agency Fitch concluding on Friday that a 'comprehensive solution' to the crisis was technically and politically beyond reach. It warned that six euro zone economies including Italy and Spain could be hit with credit downgrades in the near future.

Strategists said the euro zone crisis and the weak economic backdrop, which may see the euro zone going into recession, was making them more cautious. King said he was avoiding cyclical stocks and "tending to favour things like healthcare, with low valuations and good yields".

The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index rose 0.8 percent. Other defensives to gain included food and drink stocks, with the STOXX Europe 600 Food & Beverage Basic Resources Index up 1.6 percent.

Weaker resources stocks capped gains for major indexes.

Miners lost ground, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index down 0.9 percent. Signs that the property market was cooling in top metals consumer China worsened the outlook for industrial metals demand and weighed on market sentiment.

Banking stocks were mixed.

UK-listed banks were under pressure as the British government backed proposals to force lenders to form barriers between their retail and riskier investment arms to protect ordinary customers better in case of a crisis.

Barclays and Lloyds fell 3.2 and 4.2 percent respectively.

But many euro zone banks were higher, with some expected to take advantage of the European Central Bank throwing them a three-year liquidity lifeline in response to pressure from desperate top executives who have seen interbank lending and funding from wary money market investors come to an abrupt halt.

French heavyweight BNP Paribas rose rose 2.5 percent.

POLITICAL TENSION

The pan-European index had opened lower, tracking negative trade in Asia as North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death created uncertainty about the future of the reclusive Asian country and threatened to bring geo-political instability.

"Stock markets were shrouded in uncertainty today following the death of one of the most well-known and unpredictable leaders of a Communist country leaving investors to wonder just how things for North Korea will pan out in the weeks ahead," said Angus Campbell, head of sales, Capital Spreads.

The index is down 14.6 percent in 2011, on course for its first annual fall since 2008, with the euro zone crisis and worries about recession having taken their toll on sentiment.

Technical analysts said key levels may prove tough barriers for the index.

"The move below the 50-day moving average (about 967.5) is a sign of weakness and it still looks like the index will struggle to make much headway over the near term," said Bill McNamara, analyst at Charles Stanley.

(Editing by David Cowell)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................