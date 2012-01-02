PARIS Jan 2 European stocks hit a two-month high in their first session of the year on Monday, led by defensive utilities such as E.ON and GDF Suez , while volumes were anaemic as UK and U.S. markets remained closed for the New Year holiday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.1 percent higher at 1,011.92 points, the index's highest level since late October, with investors shrugging off gloomy euro zone data showing the region's manufacturing activity declining for a fifth straight month in December.

A number of traders and analysts, however, warned about the risk of hangover from the brisk two-week Christmas rally when most investors come back to work later in the week.

"The odds for a post-party headache will indeed be high. The bad news is that Santa did not deliver on a quick fix solution to Europe's financial troubles," Saxo Bank trading advisor Didier Abbato said.

"In the first few weeks of the year, we will be looking at the reaction from European sovereign bond markets to Italy's and Spain's next policy moves, the announcements by European banks of their recapitalisation plans as well as the ripple effects of the upcoming downgrades of France and its euro zone partners."

Spain was in the spotlight on Monday after its new government said this year's budget deficit would be much larger than expected and announced a slew of surprise tax hikes and wage freezes.

Monday's gains in equities weren't mirrored in the euro currency which hit a decade low versus the Japanese yen and remained below $1.30 against the U.S. dollar, on concerns about the financing needs of debt-troubled euro zone countries.

Euro zone equities and the single currency usually have a strong positive correlation.

The STOXX 600 utility index, one of the worst performers among European sectors in 2011 with a loss of 17 percent for the year, paced the gains on Monday, up 2.3 percent, with E.ON up 4.5 percent and GDF Suez up 3.2 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

