LONDON Jan 5 European shares turned negative on Thursday, weighed by euro zone banking stocks ahead of the latest French bond auction and on concerns around the need for more capital raisings in the sector.

By 0838 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,018.87 points after being up as much as 1,023.93. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)